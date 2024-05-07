OHSAA releases new divisions for boys basketball; several area teams on the move

May 6—The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first version of new winter sports divisional assignments Monday, including boys basketball.

Former Division I teams Northmont, Troy, Miamisburg, Fairborn and Sidney will be in Division II next season.

Edgewood, Stebbins, Belmont, Xenia, Monroe, West Carrollton, Butler, Piqua, Trotwood-Madison, Talawanda, Bellbrook, Badin, Tecumseh, Tippecanoe, Franklin, Greenville, Ponitz, Carroll and Chaminade Julienne are former DII teams who will be in Division III this season.

The OHSAA described the divisional assignments and regional tournament representation as "preliminary" OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring.

Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16, and changes to divisional assignments or tournament representation as a result of schools opting up to Division I will be announced by the OHSAA at a later date.

Here is a look all where local schools landed within the new divisions for boys basketball:

Division I

Lakota West, Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota East, Centerville, Beavercreek, Fairmont, Springboro, Wayne, Springfield, Middletown

Division II (all were in Division I last year)

Northmont, Troy, Miamisburg, Fairborn, Sidney, Lebanon

Of note: Northmont will be the fourth-biggest school in Division II with an adjusted enrollment of 612 boys. Troy is not far behind at 594 while Miamisburg has 588.

Division III (DII and III last year)

Edgewood, Stebbins, Belmont, Xenia, Monroe, West Carrollton, Butler, Piqua, Trotwood-Madison, Talawanda, Bellbrook, Badin, Tecumseh, Tippecanoe, Franklin, Greenville, Ponitz, Carroll, Chaminade Julienne

Of note: Edgewood was bumped down to DIII by competitive balance. CJ and Carroll would have been in Division IV if not for competitive balance adjustments.

Division IV

Bellefontaine, Dunbar, Kenton Ridge, Meadowdale, Bethel, Oakwood, Alter, Thurgood Marshall, Eaton, Northridge, Urbana, Springfield Shawnee, Benjamin Logan, Valley View, Brookville, Fenwick, Northwestern

Of note: Bellefontaine is the third-largest team in the new Division IV and would have been in D3 if not for competitive balance. Northridge and Fenwick would have been in Division V if not for CB.

Division V (including teams there were in DII, DIII, and DIV last year

Madison, West Liberty-Salem, Greenon, Graham, Waynesville, Versailles, Greeneview, Preble Shawnee, Dixie, Miami East, Milton-Union, Stivers, Cincinnati Christian, Dayton Christian, Arcanum

Of note: Graham would have been in Division IV if not for CB; Stivers, Dixie, Cincinnati Christian, Dayton Christian would have been DVI.

Division VI

Coldwater, Anna, Northeastern, Calvary Christian, National Trail, Triad, Covington, Mechanicsburg, Marion Local, Fort Recovery, Twin Valley South, Houston, St. Henry, Troy Christian, New Bremen, Tri-Village, Miami Valley School

Of note: Coldwater is the largest school in DVI; Coldwater, Anna and Northeastern would have been in the new DV if not for CB

Division VII

Yellow Springs, Ansonia, Tri-County North, Franklin Monroe, Emanuel Christian Academy, Southeastern, Fort Loramie, Minster, Fairlawn, Cedarville, Botkins, Mississinawa Valley, New Miami, Catholic Central, Legacy Christian Academy, Lehman Catholic, Middletown Christian, Russia, New Knoxville, Jefferson,

Of note: Yellow Springs is one of the largest schools in Division VII with 97 boys under CB; Fort Loramie, Tr-County North, Ansonia and Yellow Springs would be in DVI if not for CB adjustments.