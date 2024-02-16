OHSAA puts state basketball tickets on sale

Purcell Marian celebrates its state title at University of Dayton Arena last season. UD Arena will host the boys and girls state tourneys again this March.

All-session tickets for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments at the University of Dayton Arena are on sale now on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website.

The girls state tournament is March 14-16, while the boys state tournament is March 22-24.

Postseason play began this week in girls basketball, with boys basketball beginning Feb. 19.

Sectional, District and Regional Tickets

Tickets for sectional and district tournament games are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets for regional tournament games are $5 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets are available in advance on the OHSAA site, or at the gate if the game is held at a high school venue.

State Tournament Tickets

Girls and boys basketball state tournament all-session tickets are on sale now.

Single-session tickets go on sale at noon on Sunday of state tournament week (March 10 for girls, March 17 for boys). Student sections and pep bands for participating teams will be behind the baskets and those schools will receive information for the seating areas for their fans. Single-session tickets are $10 for students, $16 for adults and $20 for premium seats.

Girls all-session reserved tickets are $112 each, while premium seat tickets are $144 each.

Boys all-session reserved tickets are $168 each, while premium seat tickets are $216 each. Tickets for the Center Court Club, which include lounge access between games, concession vouchers and seats closest to the court are $500 each.

Ticket prices include parking fees. The University of Dayton Arena is a cashless facility. Tailgating and overnight parking are not permitted.

Other winter sports tickets

Here are ticket prices for other winter tournaments. Some prices have been adjusted after the Ohio state legislature had concerns over prices for the fall season.

OHSAA communications director Tim Stried said the state law “continues to mandate that if we have a tournament contest at a school, then we need to offer a cash sale for tickets, which can’t be more expensive than the online price. In addition, we continue to evaluate the price of the student ticket, which is a reduced amount and is reflected in our winter prices.”

All money from tickets purchased for postseason events is returned to the OHSAA, but the organization pays rental fees to schools that host postseason contests.

Ice Hockey - online only at all venues: Regional tournaments are $12 for adults, $5 for students. State tourney prices are $20 adults, $15 children.

Wrestling: For boys sectional and district, and girls regional tournaments, tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available online unless the tourney is at a high school, then patrons can only pay at the gate. For the state tournament, tickets are $15 for students, and either $18 or $20 for adults depending on what section they purchase.

Gymnastics: The state tournament is $15 for adults, $10 students. Available both online and at the gate.

Swimming and Diving: For this weekend’s state meet, tickets are $20 adults, $15 students.

Bowling (online only): The sectional and district tournaments are $8 adults, $5 students. The state tourney is $15 adults, $10 students.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: OHSAA puts state basketball tickets on sale