OHSAA girls soccer: Liberty, Upper Arlington to meet for Division I regional title

Lexie Mitchem, center, scored on a penalty kick in overtime to give Olentangy Liberty a 2-1 win over Olentangy Berlin on Tuesday in a Division I regional semifinal at DeSales.

There was plenty of late-game drama in central Ohio's two Division I girls soccer regional semifinals Tuesday night, but that wasn't the case in Division II and Division III.

While both Division I games were decided by one goal, central Ohio teams were outscored 15-2 in the other two divisions. In Division II, Bloom-Carroll lost 9-2 to Waynesville and Fairfield Union fell 2-0 to Marietta. In Division III, Grandview Heights lost 4-0 to Cincinnati Country Day.

Goalie Hailey Myers helped Olentangy Liberty beat Olentangy Berlin 2-1 in overtime Tuesday in a Division I regional semifinal at DeSales.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Olentangy Berlin 1 (OT)

Having converted a penalty kick in a district final win Saturday over Olentangy, Liberty senior Lexie Mitchem immediately volunteered to do so again when the opportunity arose 56 seconds into overtime in a regional semifinal. Mitchem made sure the result was the same, too, firing her shot into the back left corner of the net past Olentangy Berlin goalie Claire Walden for a 2-1 win at DeSales. Teammate Maria Stack had been fouled, and coach Chris Allen looked for volunteers to take the kick. “I dribbled straight down the line, no one was coming toward me and it was a great opportunity for a cross, and then (Stack) got taken out,” Mitchem said. “I was confident I could do this. Pick a corner and go low, and I got it.”

Stack, a junior, scored the other goal for Liberty (17-2-1), which advanced to Saturday’s regional final against OCC-Central rival Upper Arlington at Big Walnut. In overtime, Stack found herself in the center of the field, about 15 yards from the goal, when she was fouled. “The cross came in and went through their first two defenders,” Stack said. “I was running in and I think their last defender realized if I would have gotten past her, I would have scored because it was just me and the goalie, so she stepped in front, blocked me and kind of pulled me down. When I fell, I knew it had to be a foul.” Stack's goal came with 10:54 left in regulation and tied the game at 1.

Liberty controlled much of the first half and Berlin (15-4-1) did so to begin the second, finally taking a 1-0 lead with 16:08 left in regulation when senior forward and OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year Fina Davy finished a possession that began with a corner kick and featured a handful of passes. Liberty, which also got four saves from goalie Hailey Myers, began to dominate possession shortly thereafter thanks to what Allen called “a gamble.” Allen said: “There were times when we would encourage our players to be more deliberate on things they were doing … (and it was) one of those things that worked in our favor. Our defense did a pretty good job keeping them contained.”

Berlin’s loss capped a season in which it tied for the OCC-Cardinal championship and reached its second consecutive regional. “We had more of an attacking mindset in the second half, which allowed us to go forward more, and we had more success that way,” coach Tara Zimmer said. “It was exciting to get here. Anything can happen. We felt good, then they scored (the tying goal) and the game changed.” Walden finished with six saves.

Elizabeth Poling, center, scored the only goal Tuesday night as Upper Arlington beat Dublin Jerome 1-0 in a Division I regional semifinal at Marysville.

Upper Arlington 1, Dublin Jerome 0

Sophomore Elizabeth Poling’s goal off a rebound with 2:34 remaining lifted UA (19-2-1) to a regional semifinal win over Jerome (15-2-2) at Marysville and a rematch with league rival Liberty. UA and Liberty tied at 2 on Sept. 19, but this time they'll play for a berth in a state semifinal. UA and Jerome had limited scoring changes throughout, but the Golden Bears took advantage of their best opportunity late in regulation. Izzy Probst dribbled down the left wing and put a shot on goal. Celtics goalie Haydyn Stoner deflected the shot, but Poling lifted the rebound into the upper-right corner of the net. “It was all Izzy Probst, all I had to do was touch it in,” Poling said. “She did all the work. We called it before the game, Izzy to E, ... and it happened.”

Jerome had scoring chances leading up to the winning goal, including a Lila Kindl shot that deflected off a post with 5 minutes remaining. “We had chances,” Jerome coach Georgi Petrov said. “We hit the post. We couldn’t score a goal. I’m very proud of my players (and) what they achieved this year.” UA goalie Sally Patton finished with four saves and Stoner had three. “Jerome is a heck of a team,” UA coach Andrew Kessinger said. “It was hard-fought. They’ve only given up six goals all season, so we knew it was going to be a battle. To get one in the run of play like that, we were definitely set up to go to overtime and then maybe even penalty kicks, but the kids prevailed.”

—Frank DiRenna

