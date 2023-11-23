OHSAA football state semifinals | 4 things to know about Canton South opponent Glenville

The obstacle standing in the way of the Canton South football team's first state championship game appearance is a mammoth one.

If the Wildcats are to play for a Division IV state title, they will have to beat defending champion Cleveland Glenville on Friday at Wadsworth. Glenville will be the best team the Wildcats have faced during their historic unbeaten journey.

Here are four things to know about the Tarblooders heading into Friday's 7 p.m. game.

Schedule prepares Glenville football for OHSAA state run

Glenville running back D'Shawntae Jones scores a touchdown at Hoban in October.

Yes, Glenville (11-3) plays a number of Cleveland Senate League game, and the Tarblooders usually dominate them from start to finish.

Outside the league, head coach Ted Ginn Sr. isn't shy about scheduling up. He really has to.

Glenville football players celebrate their state title around head coach Ted Ginn St. (center) after defeating Cincinnati Wyoming in last year's Division IV final in Canton.

Glenville's only losses were to Avon (24-16), IMG Academy (28-6) and Hoban (28-16). Avon and Hoban will square off in a Division II state semifinal Friday. IMG Academy in Florida is 10-0.

The Tarblooders kicked off the season in Canton with a win over a defending state champion. They beat Dinwiddie of Virginia 36-13 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Can Canton South contain Glenville running back D'Shawntae Jones?

Glenville running back D'Shawntae Jones (center) runs the ball at Hoban in October.

No one has been able to stop Glenville running back D'Shawntae Jones. The Wildcats hope they can at least contain him.

Jones ran for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville's regional championship win over Perkins. His second TD was a 50-yard run that came on the first snap after the Tarblooders saw their third-quarter lead cut to nine.

Jones, who also plays linebacker and on special teams, is the nephew of former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. He was voted the Northeast Lakes District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,509 yards and 22 TDs during the regular season.

Don't throw Glenville cornerback Bryce West's way

Ohio State recruit Bryce West of Glenville visits Ohio Stadium on Nov. 11 when the Buckeyes hosted Michigan State.

South quarterback Poochie Snyder likely knows this by now. If Glenville's Bryce West is in the neighborhood of an intended receiver, don't throw it his way.

West is a lockdown cornerback who has committed to Ohio State. He is a four-star recruit with sub-11-second 100-meter speed who can cover the field in a hurry.

West was named the Northeast Lakes District Defensive Player of the Year.

Glenville's Damarion Witten catches a TD pass over Wyoming's Chazz Early in the first half of last year's OHSAA Division IV state championship game in Canton.

Who else is heading from Glenville to Power 5 college football programs?

West is not the only Tarblooder who has committed to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have also landed tight end Damarion Witten.

Offensive lineman Fred Johnson has committed to Louisville.

