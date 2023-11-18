OHSAA football: Here are the state semifinal playoff pairings

The schedule is set for Friday's high school football state semifinals. Hilliard Bradley, Watterson and Harvest Prep will represent central Ohio. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Division I

Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) at Arlin Field in Mansfield

Cincinnati Moeller (10-4) vs. Springfield (9-5) at Piqua

Division II

Avon (14-0) vs. Akron Hoban (12-1) at Byers Field in Parma

Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium

Division III

Watterson (13-1) vs. Celina (12-2) at Xenia

Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria

Division IV

Cleveland Glenville (11-3) vs. Canton South (14-0) at Euclid

Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central

Division V

Harvest Prep (12-1) vs. Perry (14-0) at Shelby

Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Sidney

Division VI

Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville

Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta

Division VII

Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Senior

Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville

Hilliard Bradley takes the field for Friday's regional final against Upper Arlington.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OHSAA football state semifinal playoff pairings