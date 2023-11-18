OHSAA football: Here are the state semifinal playoff pairings
The schedule is set for Friday's high school football state semifinals. Hilliard Bradley, Watterson and Harvest Prep will represent central Ohio. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Division I
Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) at Arlin Field in Mansfield
Cincinnati Moeller (10-4) vs. Springfield (9-5) at Piqua
Division II
Avon (14-0) vs. Akron Hoban (12-1) at Byers Field in Parma
Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium
Division III
Watterson (13-1) vs. Celina (12-2) at Xenia
Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria
Division IV
Cleveland Glenville (11-3) vs. Canton South (14-0) at Euclid
Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central
Division V
Harvest Prep (12-1) vs. Perry (14-0) at Shelby
Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Sidney
Division VI
Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville
Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta
Division VII
Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Senior
Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OHSAA football state semifinal playoff pairings