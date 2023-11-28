OHSAA football playoffs: How to watch, stream championship games including Hoban-Massillon

The OHSAA football state championships are here.

Hoban and Massillon are set to kick things off Thursday, Nov. 30, with a slate of three games to follow on both Friday and Saturday.

Fans who aren't interested in buying tickets to see the games in person will be able to watch them from home. Here's how.

How do I watch or stream OHSAA football championship games?

Spectrum is the official television partner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven state championship games, according to the OHSAA website.

While the games will be available on Spectrum News 1, fans can also watch via the Spectrum News App or online via OHSAA’s website that has various streaming links to games.

What is the 2023 OHSAA football championship game schedule?

Thursday, Nov. 30:

Division II Championship: Massillon Washington vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 1:

Division VI Championship: Kirtland vs. Versailles, 10:30 a.m. ET

Division III Championship: Tol. Central Catholic vs. Cols. Bishop Watterson, 3 p.m. ET

Division I Championship: Springfield vs. Lakewood St. Edward, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 2:

Division VII Championship: Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Dalton, 10:30 a.m. ET

Division V Championship: Perry vs. Liberty Center, 3 p.m. ET

Division IV Championship: Cle. Glenville vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter, 7:30 p.m. ET

