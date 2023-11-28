OHSAA football playoffs: How to watch Hoban vs. Massillon Tigers in state championship

The stage is set.

The Archbishop Hoban Knights will face off against the Massillon Tigers in the Division II state championship game of the 2023 OHSAA football playoffs.

This marks the fifth time the two teams have meet in the playoffs over the past six years. Hoban won three of the previous four playoff games. Two of those meetings were in Division II state title games, with Hoban winning both.

The two teams met last year, too, with the Knights winning 41-20 in a state semifinal.

While these athletic programs are certainly not strangers to each other, Hoban will have its hands full against this Massillon team. The Tigers are coming off a dominant 55-7 win in the semifinals over Cincinnati Anderson and have had a scorching-hot playoff run to reach this point.

So, how can fans tune in to watch this championship game showdown?

How to watch Archbishop Hoban football vs. Massillon Tigers in OHSAA playoffs

The title game between Hoban and Massillon is scheduled to kick off Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET.

All OHSAA football state championship pairings will be televised on Spectrum News 1, available for free on the Spectrum News App and available to stream through the OHSAA website. The stream is scheduled to begin 20 minutes before kickoff.

Fans can also listen to the game on the OHSAA Radio Network.

The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: OHSAA football playoffs: How to watch Hoban vs. Massillon game