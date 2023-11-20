OHSAA football playoffs: How to get tickets for Hoban's semifinal game vs. Avon

Archbishop Hoban High School's football team has reached the state semifinals in the 2023 OHSAA playoffs.

This Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, the Knights will face off against Avon for a shot at reaching the state championship game. The game against Avon will be played at Byers Field, which is at Parma High School.

The address is 7600 Day Dr, Parma, Ohio, 44129.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

For parents, students and fans wanting to watch the game in-person, here's how to get tickets.

How do I buy tickets to see Hoban football's playoff game against Avon?

Tickets are available to purchase through OHSAA's website.

Adult general admission tickets cost $16 per person (children under age 5 get in free).

Student general admission tickets are $13 per person, valid for K-12 students who may be asked to verify their age at the gate.

How did Hoban football reach the state semifinals vs. Avon?

Last week, Hoban soundly defeated Walsh Jesuit, 30-6, to advance to their matchup against Avon.

OHSAA football playoffs: Walsh Jesuit bows out to rival Hoban in OHSAA football regional final

Walsh finished the 2023 season 12-2. Both of the two losses came to Hoban, the first being 57-7 in the regular season.

Hoban football: How Chip Trayanum and Darryl Peterson pushed the Knights to the 2023 regional title

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban vs. Avon: How to get tickets for OHSAA football playoff game