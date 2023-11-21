OHSAA football playoffs 2023: How to watch Canton South, Massillon Tigers on stream

The 2023 OHSAA football playoffs march on with semifinal matchups on Black Friday.

For Stark County, that means another battle on the gridiron for both Canton South and the Massillon Tigers.

Canton South's dream season continues with the program's first ever appearance in a state final four. The Wildcats — led by record-breaking quarterback Poochie Snyder — are set to face off against Cleveland Glenville in the semis.

Canton South football: Underdog Canton South Wildcats 'keep racking up this crazy record,' go to Wadsworth for state semis

Canton South got to this point by beating Struthers last week, 35-13. Glenville will be no easy mark, however, as they enter the contest as defending state champions.

Massillon, meanwhile, is set to face off against Cincinnati Anderson. The Tigers have experienced a white-hot run to this point by leaning on a stout defense that stifles opposing offenses more often than not.

OHSAA playoffs: Massillon Tigers football | Defense steps up despite missing All-Ohioan Dorian Pringle

Massillon reached the semis via a dominant win over Green, 31-6, last week.

Can the Tigers' running game and defense lead them to a state championship game?

Here's how to stream each matchup online.

How can I watch Canton South football's playoff game against Cleveland Glenville?

Canton South will play Glenville on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can stream the game online through the OHSAA website or by going to SpectrumNews1.com.

OHSAA football playoffs: How to get tickets for Canton South, Massillon Tigers games

The game will be played at Art Wright Stadium in Wadsworth.

How can I watch the Massillon Tigers football playoff game against Cincinnati Anderson?

Massillon plays Anderson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can stream the game online through the OHSAA website or by going to SpectrumNews1.com.

Massillon Tigers: 'Getting our job done': Massillon football owns trenches in regional final rout of Green

The game will be played at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to watch Canton South, Massillon Tigers in OHSAA football playoffs