OHSAA football playoffs 2023: How to watch Archbishop Hoban vs. Avon in state semifinals

Archbishop Hoban football's season continues under the Friday Night Lights in the semifinals against Avon on Nov. 24.

Hoban advanced to the semifinals with a dominant 30-6 win over Walsh Jesuit last week. Walsh struggled to slow down Hoban's dynamic rushing attack that's been anchored all season by a talented offensive line.

Avon (12-0) advanced to its sixth state semifinal in seven years by dispatching Highland 28-14 last week.

Hoban and Avon will square off Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can stream the game via the OHSAA website or by going to SpectrumNews1.com.

The game will be played at Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium, which is at Parma High School.

The winner will advance to the state championship game.

