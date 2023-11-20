OHSAA football playoffs 2023: How to get tickets for Canton South, Massillon Tigers games

Stark County teams continued their march in the 2023 OHSAA football playoffs with wins propelling them into the semifinals.

Canton South has put together perhaps inarguably its best football season in school history. The Wildcats beat Struthers 35-13 in Friday's OHSAA Division IV, Region 13 title game to move into the state final four for the first time.

Record-setting quarterback Poochie Snyder, who became Stark County's all-time leader in touchdown passes earlier this year, will aim to guide the Wildcats to a state championship game as they face Cle. Glenville.

OHSAA playoffs: 'A huge deal': Canton South's historic season extends to OHSAA football state semifinals

Meanwhile, the juggernaut Massillon Tigers will look to keep rolling against Cincinnati Anderson following a 31-6 rout of Green in the previous round.

Massillon's swarming defense, led in part by defensive lineman Michael Wright Jr. AKA "Big Mike," will continue to be key.

Here's how parents, students and fans can get tickets to either Massillon or Canton South's semifinal matchups.

How do I get tickets to Canton South football's semifinal playoff game vs. Glenville?

Canton South football will play against Cleveland Glenville on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Art Wright Stadium in Wadsworth.

The address is 280 Grandview Ave, Wadsworth, Ohio, 44281.

Tickets for the game can be purchased through OHSAA's website.

Adult general admission tickets are $16 per person (children under age 5 get in for free).

Student general admission tickets are $13 per person and valid for K-12 students who may need to verify their age at the gate.

How do I get tickets to the Massillon Tigers football semifinal playoff game vs. Cincinnati Anderson?

Massillon will play against Cincinnati Anderson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

The address is Black and Gold Blvd, Columbus, Ohio, 43211.

Tickets for the game can be purchased through OHSAA's website.

Adult general admission tickets are $16 per person (children under age 5 get in for free).

Student general admission tickets are $13 per person and valid for K-12 students who may need to verify their age at the gate.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: OHSAA playoffs 2023: How to get tickets for Canton South, Massillon