OHSAA football: 2023 playoff games set for Friday night through state semifinals

The 2023 high school football playoffs will be played on Friday nights through the state semifinals.

The OHSAA revealed its decision in a memo sent Tuesday to athletic directors and coaches. It's a change from 2022, when the first two rounds were played on Friday and the next three were split between Friday (divisions I, II, III and V) and Saturday (divisions IV, VI and VII).

Beau Rugg, OHSAA director of officiating and sport management, said coaches wanted a Friday-only schedule for the first five rounds.

New Albany celebrates a 20-7 playoff victory over Upper Arlington last season.

"The coaches association leadership asked me about it, and I also received several emails from individual coaches," Rugg wrote in an email Thursday. "Logistically it is actually better for us, and schools are used to football on Friday."

Just like last fall, the first two rounds will be played at the home field of the higher seed. A game would be played on Saturday if the home team's stadium doesn't have lights, according to the memo.

The next three rounds — the regional semifinals, regional finals and state semifinals — again will be played at neutral sites.

The state finals are scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2023 OHSAA football playoff format announced