OHSAA expands 7-on-7 opportunities for Ohio football teams

Apr. 5—High school football teams in Ohio can now engage in 7-on-7 competition at any time, other than a 28-day no-contact period immediately after the season, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

The change comes one yea after the OHSAA permitted teams to start 7-on-7 drills on May 15 instead of June 1.

"We have been talking about the football 7-on-7 regulation for some time," OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a press release, "and we believe that football should be treated the same as our other team sports, essentially allowing football athletes the same opportunities as their peers in other team sports. Most other states already allow it, so there have been a growing number of situations when Ohio student-athletes have had to pass up opportunities in the winter and spring due to our regulations. We want to stress that hitting is still not permitted in the off-season, but this change expands what football players can do outside the season."

Full practices and hitting are not allowed in 7-on-7 competition. Helmets and cleats are the only equipment that can be used.

The change is effective immediately.

According to the OHSAA, "The changes mean that prior to May 15, a limit of seven football players from the same school team can now play together in a 7-on-7 competition, and there is no limit on the number of 7-on-7 competitions in which a player or coach can participate. After May 15, there is no change to the current regulation, meaning there is no limit on the number of players from the same school team who can compete together in 7-on-7 competition."