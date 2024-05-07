OHSAA announces preliminary basketball divisions for 2024-25; Richmond Heights boys in D-V

May 6—The Richmond Heights and Lutheran East boys basketball teams are coming off consecutive state championships — three in Richmond Heights' case.

Next season, they could have to go through each other to add another trophy to their cases.

It's a new day for boys basketball in the state as the OHSAA announced the preliminary divisions for the 2024-25 season May 6.

There is still a chance for changes, as a vote on Referendum Issue 1B will happen on May 16 that, if passed, would allow for teams to opt up to Division I in any sport.

The biggest splash is that the Spartans and Falcons are both in D-V for next season. Both would have been in D-VI with their base enrollments but competitive balance numbers pushed the pair up a division.

Richmond Heights has a listed enrollment of 127 in boys grades 10-12, and a competitive balance of 23 pushed them over the threshold into D-V. Lutheran East had a similar enrollment number (131) but a much larger competitive balance number (56) pushed them to the top of the division.

Both would also be in the same district grouping with four teams from the Northeast districts advancing to the regional round.

Cornerstone, which has played Richmond Heights in back-to-back district finals, is in D-VII along with Cardinal and Fairport. The Patriots are among the upper half of the division, as competitive balance pushed them to 84.

Other teams on the move are Euclid, Riverside and North dropping to D-II, along with Brush moving to D-III. Gilmour and Geneva also sneak into D-III — the Eagles were in the division with their base enrollment.

The Lancers would've been in D-V with their enrollment, 177, but a competitive balance of 105 pushed them up two divisions.

VASJ, NDCL and Lake Catholic all made runs to district finals a season ago, with the Vikings advancing to regionals. They are all in D-IV for next season.

On the girls side, Richmond Heights, which made it to a regional semifinal a season ago, is in D-VI with a much more open path. Cornerstone, which was a D-IV district finalist last season, remained in D-VII.

The Gilmour girls were in the same spot as the boys team, being pushed up to D-III from D-V, much like back-to-back state champion Purcell Marian, which was bumped up from D-IV to the same division as the Lancers.

Perennial powers Riverside and North are both in D-II along with defending state champions Olmsted Falls.

Perry was one of the final teams in D-IV, as the Pirates' base enrollment of 192 with no competitive balance number, was right on the division cut line of 191.