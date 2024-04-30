OHSAA announces fall sports divisional breakdowns

Apr. 30—The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced divisional breakdowns for six fall sports on Tuesday.

Boys and girls soccer are expanding from four to five divisions, and girls volleyball is moving from six to seven divisions. Those changes were approved in February.

The list below are preliminary because schools could choose to compete in Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring.

2024 Girls Soccer

Five divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division.

Division I — 64 Schools, 576 and higher adjusted enrollment count — Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Northwest 1, Southwest 5

Division II — 64 Schools, 404 to 575 adjusted enrollment count — Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 3, Northeast 7, Northwest 2, Southwest 4

Division III — 126 Schools, 239 to 403 adjusted enrollment count — Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV — 127 Schools, 168 to 238 adjusted enrollment count — Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 2, Northeast 5, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division V — 130 Schools, 167 and less adjusted enrollment count — Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 5, Northwest 4, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

2024 Boys Soccer

Five divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division.

Division I — 64 Schools, 626 and higher adjusted enrollment count — Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 3, Northwest 1, Southwest 6

Division II — 64 Schools, 448 to 625 adjusted enrollment count — Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 5, Northeast 7, Northwest 1, Southwest 3

Division III — 146 Schools, 251 to 447 adjusted enrollment count — Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 3

Division IV — 145 Schools, 168 to 250 adjusted enrollment count — Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 4, Northwest 3, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

Division V — 146 Schools, 167 and less adjusted enrollment count — Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 5, Northwest 3, Southeast 2, Southwest 4

2024 Girls Volleyball

Seven divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division.

Division I — 64 Schools, 575 and higher adjusted enrollment count — Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Northwest 1, Southwest 5

Division II — 64 Schools, 412 to 574 adjusted enrollment count — Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 3, Northeast 8, Northwest 2, Southwest 3

Division III — 131 Schools, 265 to 411 adjusted enrollment count — Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV — 130 Schools, 190 to 264 adjusted enrollment count — Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 5, Northwest 2, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division V — 132 Schools, 134 to 189 adjusted enrollment count — Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 3, Southeast 3, Southwest 3

Division VI — 131 Schools, 91 to 133 adjusted enrollment count — Division VI School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 2

Division VII — 130 Schools, 90 and fewer adjusted enrollment count — Division VII School List

Division VII Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 2, Northeast 3, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

2024 Cross Country

Three divisions for girls and boys. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I — 160 schools, base enrollment 307 and more girls

Girls Division II — 160 schools, base enrollment 163 to 306 girls

Girls Division III — 159 schools, base enrollment 162 and fewer girls

Boys Division I — 189 schools, base enrollment 310 and more boys

Boys Division II — 190 schools, base enrollment 156 to 309 boys

Boys Division III — 189 schools, base enrollment 155 and fewer boys

2024 Girls Golf

Two divisions. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I — 200 schools, base enrollment 217 and more girls

Girls Division II — 199 schools, base enrollment 216 and fewer girls

2024 Boys Golf

Three divisions. No competitive balance.

Boys Division I — 208 schools, base enrollment 263 and more boys

Boys Division II — 207 schools, base enrollment 142 to 262 boys

Boys Division III — 212 schools, base enrollment 141 and fewer boys

2024 Girls Tennis

Two divisions. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I — 186 schools, base enrollment 191 and more girls

Girls Division II — 187 schools, base enrollment 190 and fewer girls

2024 Field Hockey

One division. No competitive balance.