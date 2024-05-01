OHSAA announces fall divisional alignments for sports other than football

Apr. 30—Every school in the state knew in February the landscape of high school sports in Ohio was going to change when the OHSAA's board of directors increased the number of divisions for sports starting with the 2024-25 school year.

Just how the landscape would look was revealed April 30 when the OHSAA announced preliminary divisional assignments for all the fall sports, with the exception of football, which had its regional and divisional alignments revealed last week.

The reason the divisional alignments are termed "preliminary" is because schools could be permitted to move up to Division I if a referendum is passed later this spring via a vote of the member schools throughout the state.

The OHSAA announced preliminary divisional alignments in girls soccer, boys soccer, volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys golf, girls golf and girls tennis April 30. The biggest changes will be noted in volleyball (which will go from four to seven divisions beginning this fall) and soccer (which will go from three to five divisions this fall).

Volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer are graded on an adjusted enrollment, which is the school's actual enrollment figure combined with a competitive-balance number for student-athletes from outside the school district.

For a closer look at each sport:

Volleyball

Lake Catholic is the two-time defending Division III state champion, and Gilmour has been to the state championship match in 13 of the past 15 years, including last year at D-II. But both will be in new homes this fall, with Gilmour in D-III and Lake Catholic in D-V.

Division I (64 schools): Mentor 806, Euclid 594

Division II (64 schools, 412-574 adjusted enrollment): Riverside 486, North 472, Mayfield 443

Division III (131 schools, 265-411 adjusted enrollment): South 364, Brush 350, Hawken 312, Chardon 307, Harvey 306, Madison 291, Kenston 288, NDCL 285, Geneva 280, Gilmour 265

Division IV (130 schools, 190-264 adjusted enrollment): Beaumont 245, West Geauga 230, Perry 193

Division V (132 schools, 134-189 adjusted enrollment): Chagrin Falls 176, VASJ 175, Wickliffe 173, Beachwood 172, Lake Catholic 172, Berkshire 153

Division VI (131 schools, 91-133 adjusted enrollment): Kirtland 110, Richmond Heights 109, Fairport 107

Division VII (130 schools 90 and fewer enrollment): Cardinal 87, Andrews Osborne 79, Cornerstone Christian 77

Girls soccer

Division I (64 schools, 576 and higher adjusted enrollment): Mentor 806

Division II (64 schools, 404-575 adjusted enrollment): Riverside 488, North 471, Mayfield 433

Division III (126 schools, 239-403 adjusted enrollment): South 362, Brush 350, NDCL 341, Beaumont 312, Chardon 308, Harvey 305, Geneva 301, Hawken 299, Madison 292, Kenston 287, Gilmour 286, West Geauga 247

Division IV (127 schools, 168-238 adjusted enrollment): VASJ 231, Lake Catholic 200, Perry 193, Chagrin Falls 176, Wickliffe 173, Beachwood 171

Division V (130 schools, 167 and less adjusted enrollment): Berkshire 167, Andrews Osborne 128, Kirtland 110, Cornerstone 105

Boys soccer

Division I (64 schools, 626 and higher adjusted enrollment): Mentor 852

Division II (64 schools, 448-625 adjusted enrollment): Euclid 593, Riverside 537

Division III (146 schools, 251-447 adjusted enrollment): Mayfield 437, South 401, University 376, Brush 375, Harvey 354, Chardon 346, Madison 314, Benedictine 312, Hawken 306, Kenston 294, Geneva 281, Lake Catholic 261, NDCL 258

Division IV (145 schools, 168-250 adjusted enrollment): West Geauga 249, VASJ 238, Gilmour 233, Andrews Osborne 208, Perry 202, Chagrin Falls 186, Beachwood 185

Division V (146 schools, 167 and less adjusted enrollment): Berkshire 163, Wickliffe 153, Kirtland 140, Cardinal 95, Cornerstone 70

Girls cross country

Division I (307 and more girls): Mentor 806, Riverside 486, Mayfield 443, Brush 350, Chardon 307. South is also in this division, but was omitted from the OHSAA's list.

Division II (163-306 girls): Madison 288, Kenston 298, NDCL 282, Geneva 271, Hawken 242, West Geauga 230, Beaumont 227, Perry 192, Chagrin Falls 176, Wickliffe 173, Gilmour 167

Division III (162 and fewer girls): Berkshire 150, Lake Catholic 144, Kirtland 110, Cardinal 86

Boys cross country

Division I (310 or more boys): Mentor 852, Euclid 592, North 505, Mayfield 437, South 399, Brush 375, Chardon 343, University 312

Division II (156-309 boys): Madison 306, Kenston 294, Geneva 271, West Geauga 248, Hawken 245, NDCL 233, Perry 201, Chagrin Falls 186, Gilmour 177, Lake Catholic 170

Division III (155 and fewer boys): Wickliffe 153, Kirtland 139, Cardinal 78, Fairport 65

Girls golf

Division I (191 and more girls): Mentor 806, North 471, Mayfield 443, Madison 288, Kenston 286, NDCL 282, Hawken 242, Beaumont 227. South is in this division as well but as omitted from the OHSAA's list.

Division II (190 and fewer girls): Perry 192, Chagrin Falls 176, Gilmour 167, Berkshire 150, Lake Catholic 144

Boys golf

Division I (263 and more boys): Mentor 852, Riverside 529, North 505, Mayfield 437, South 399, Brush 375, Harvey 353, Chardon 343, University 312, Madison 306, Kenston 294, Geneva 271

Division II (142-262 boys): West Geauga 248, Hawken 245, NDCL 223, Benedictine 213, Perry 201, Chagrin Falls 186, Beachwood 181, Gilmour 177, Lake Catholic 170, Berkshire 162, Wickliffe 153

Division III (141 and fewer boys): Kirtland 139, Cardinal 78, Cornerstone 35

Girls tennis

Division I (191 and more girls): Mentor 806, Riverside 486, North 471, Mayfield 443, South 362, Brush 350, Chardon 307

Division II (190 and fewer girls): Madison 288, Kenston 286, NDCL 282, Geneva 271, Hawken 242, West Geauga 230, Beaumont 227 Perry 192, Chagrin Falls 176, Beachwood 170, Gilmour 167, Lake Catholic 144, Andrews Osborne 44