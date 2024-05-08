OHSAA announces divisional breakdowns for winter sports in 2024-25

May 7—The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced preliminary divisional breakdowns for winter sports in 2024-25 this week.

The breakdowns are preliminary, as member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 18 passes later this month. Changes to divisions will be announced after the voting ends May 16.

Boys and girls basketball expands to seven divisions in the 2024-25 school year, with the largest 64 schools going into Division I and the next 64 largest schools placed in Division II. The remaining schools are divided as evenly as possible over the other five divisions.

Enrollment figures are based on students grades 9-11 as of Oct. 23 via the Ohio Dept. of Education.

Wrestling divisions will be released at a later date. Additionally, hockey and gymnastics are all in one division, hence no divisional breakdown was announced.

Here is where area teams have slotted into divisions as per the OHSAA's news release May 6, along with their enrollment number:

Girls basketball

Division I: Mentor 806, Euclid 594

Division II: Riverside 486, North 472, Mayfield 443

Division III: South 363, Brush 351, Chardon 309, Harvey 306, Hawken 306, NDCL 292, Madison 289, Kenston 287, Geneva 286, Gilmour 279

Division IV: Beaumont 270, West Geauga 231, VASJ 204, Perry 192

Division V: Chagrin Falls 176, Wickliffe 173, Beachwood 170, Lake Catholic 166, Berkshire 156

Division VI: Richmond Heights 116, Andrews Osborne 114, Kirtland 110, Fairport 94

Division VII: Cardinal 87, Cornerstone 84

Boys basketball

Division I: Mentor 852

Division II: Euclid 591, Riverside 536, North 506

Division III: Mayfield 437, South 401, Brush 375, University 375, Harvey 355, Chardon 343, Madison 320, Kenston 301, Gilmour 282, Geneva 280

Division IV: Hawken 273, VASJ 259, NDCL 252, West Geauga 248, Perry 202, Lake Catholic 198

Division V: Beachwood 181, Berkshire 163, Wickliffe 153, Richmond Heights 150

Division VI: Kirtland 139, Andrews Osborne 110

Division VII: Cornerstone 84, Cardinal 82, Fairport 67

Girls Bowling

Division I: Mentor 806, Euclid 594, North 471, Brush 350, Kenston 286, NDCL 282

Division II: Wickliffe 173, VASJ 168, Berkshire 150, Fairport 80

Boys Bowling

Division I: Mentor 852, Euclid 591, North 505, Mayfield 437, South 399, Brush 375, Kenston 294

Division II: NDCL 223, Benedictine 213, VASJ 209, Berkshire 162, Wickliffe 153, Fairport 65

Girls swimming

Division I: Mentor 806, Euclid 594, Riverside 486, North 471, Mayfield 443, South 362, Brush 350, Chardon 307

Division II: Madison 288, Kenston 286, NDCL 282, Hawken 242, West Geauga 230, Beaumont 277, Perry 192, Chagrin Falls 176, Wickliffe 173, Beachwood 170, Gilmour 167, Lake Catholic 144, Kirtland 110, Andrews Osborne 44

Boys swimming

Division I: Mentor 852, Riverside 529, Mayfield 437, South 399

Division II: Chardon 343, University 312, Madison 306, Kenston 294, Geneva 271, West Geauga 248, Hawken 245, Perry 201, Chagrin Falls 186, Beachwood 181, Gilmour 177, Lake Catholic 170, Wickliffe 153, Andrews Osborne 33