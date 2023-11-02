OHSAA announces 2023 state football championship schedule

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has announced the schedule for this year’s seven state football championship games.

All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from November 30 through December 2, an OHSAA spokesperson said Wednesday.

The schedule is as follows:

November 30

Division II Championship Game- 7 p.m.

December 1

Division VI Championship Game- 10:30 a.m. Division III Championship Game- 3 p.m. Division I Championship game- 7:30 p.m.

December 2

Division VII Championship Game- 10:30 a.m. Division V Championship Game- 3 p.m. Division IV Championship Game- 7:30 p.m.



Second-round games will take place tomorrow night as the higher-seeded teams will host the games at 7 p.m.

Neutral sites will be used for the regional semifinals (Nov. 10), regional finals (Nov. 17), and state semifinals (Nov. 24).

For more information on tickets to the state championships, visit this website.