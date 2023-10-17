OHS wins first-ever district opener

Oct. 17—The Owensboro High School volleyball team made program history with a three-set win over Apollo in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Monday night at Eagle Arena.

The Lady Devils (21-10) won 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 and will make the school's first appearance in the district championship game Wednesday night against Owensboro Catholic (24-8). Both teams will then automatically advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.

"The girls have put so much work into it, and they deserve all the credit," said OHS coach Melissa Hibbs, as her team celebrated nearby. "They've put in the work with the weight room, the running, and they've truly had no complaints. They wanted this, so going to the region tournament — I could not be more proud of these girls."

OHS led 12-10 midway through the first set before the Lady Devils won 13 of the final 17 points to seize an early 1-0 advantage.

Apollo (24-12) established a 7-5 edge early in the second set, but neither team could create much separation from there. A 7-1 scoring burst pushed Owensboro to a 14-8 lead, but the E-Gals fought back to tie the contest at 15-15. The Lady Devils pulled ahead 21-20, then won four of the last five points to seal the 2-0 lead.

Owensboro again built a lead in the third set — the Lady Devils held an 18-10 advantage — but Apollo had another answer. The E-Gals used a 6-0 run to help pull them to within 20-19, but the Lady Devils were again able to pull away late for the overall victory.

"We have said throughout the season that we felt like we could play with the best, and Apollo is one of the best," said Hibbs, whose squad has won nine straight and 15 of its last 16 matches. "We know that our district and our region are tough, and the girls have really bought in to playing for one another — and I think it shows on the court that they will fight for one another and they'll battle together.

"We've been playing some of our best volleyball lately, and that helps with confidence. They buckled down and showed they wanted it, and they played with a lot of heart tonight."

Anna Travis finished with 13 assists, 10 digs, two kills and two aces for the Lady Devils, while Chase Mather added 21 digs, 12 kills and two aces; Addie Travis posted 10 kills, six digs and four blocks; Ava Fincher passed for 20 assists with eight digs and three kills; Kiersten Taylor recorded 11 digs and eight kills; Rose Larsen finished with 10 digs and two aces; and Mollie Bratcher chipped in four blocks with a trio of kills.

Despite the loss, Apollo coach Mary Howard was pleased with the way her team competed.

"I thought our girls battled the entire time," she said. "Credit's got to go to Owensboro, they've just kicked it into another gear as the season's gone on, and they're playing at such a high level. We battled, and we made a lot of good plays, but they were able to answer every time we were able to do something.

"Our district is one of the toughest around. With three 20-plus-win teams playing in the first round, it's tough, but that's what makes it fun."

Leaders for Apollo included Ava Fazio (10 kills, two blocks); Ahalia Ramirez (29 assists, two digs); Abie Butterworth (nine kills, two blocks); Jennifer Lee (six blocks, five kills); Avery Gray (seven kills, two blocks); Kelsey Dickinson (19 digs); Jessica Lee (four blocks); Kadi Daugherty (seven digs); Kaley Dickinson (five digs); and Ella Alvey (four digs).

"I hate it for our seniors, but I couldn't be prouder of them," Howard added. "And I'm proud of our underclassmen. I think we've got a strong junior class, and we talked about using this as motivation for next year. They can't just accept the status quo, they've got to put in the work.

"This has been one of the most joyful teams that I've coached in a really long time. Every day, they had such a positive mentality. They're so coachable, and they wanted to do whatever it took to be the best Apollo team they could be."