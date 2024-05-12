OHS holds off Breck 8-4

Owensboro steadily built its lead and held off a late rally as the Red Devils topped Breckinridge County 8-4 in a high school baseball matchup Friday night at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.

OHS (12-10) struck for three runs in the opening inning, added a trio of scores in the fifth frame and then tacked on another pair of runs in the sixth — tallying six hits, drawing six walks and taking advantage of four errors on the way to snapping a three-game skid.

“I thought we had some really good at-bats,” said Red Devils head coach Jake Fiorella. “We had three two-out hits that led to RBI, which is big. Overall, I thought our offense was really good. Our approaches at the plate were good. We obviously had good results, but really, we’re just trying to focus on having good at-bats and giving ourselves a chance to put some runs on the board every inning.”

Evan Hampton led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit, Lake Wilson drew a walk, and Cayden Ray laid down a bunt that drove in both runners. Consecutive errors allowed Ray to advance to third base and then score to give OHS a 3-0 advantage.

Breckinridge County (14-13) was held to without a baserunner until the top of the fourth, when Brett Hinton was hit by a pitch and Connor Willis clubbed a two-out single to left field. OHS pitcher Lake Wilson forced a three-pitch strikeout for the third out, preserving Owensboro’s lead.

The Red Devils extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth, with two hits-by-pitch and a walk loading the bases with two outs on the board. Ray belted a two-RBI line drive to left field moments later, and Wilson plated another run on an error for a six-run advantage.

OHS capped off its scoring in the sixth when Ray reached base safely on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball and stole third before finally scoring on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Trevor DeLacey drew a bases-loaded walk to give Owensboro an 8-0 edge. However, the Fighting Tigers forced two consecutive outs to end the inning.

Breckinridge County made its final push with four runs in the top of the seventh. Draven Scott led off with a single, Harper Lucas was hit by a pitch, and Lance Poole clubbed an RBI double to left field. Adam Howell hit an RBI single, Poole scored after tagging up on Camden Dewitt’s flyout, and Kaden Coomes then scored from third base on an error to cut Owensboro’s lead in half.

After that, though, Wilson forced a game-ending flyout.

“The last time we played them, it was a similar story,” Fiorella said. “I was just proud of Lake and our defense for battling and gutting it out and getting us out of here with a win.

“Lake was really, really efficient. He was at 79 pitches through six innings, which is really efficient. Anytime your pitcher is there, you’re going to be in a position to win a game.”

Wilson, who allowed only two hits in six shutout innings, finished with six strikeouts and one earned run in the complete-game effort.

Ray went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for OHS, while Hampton and Wilson plated two runs apiece.

The Red Devils return to action Saturday with a home doubleheader against Marshall County.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 000 000 4 — 4 5 4

OWENSBORO 300 302 x — 8 6 2

WP-Wilson. LP-Hardesty. 2B-Poole (B).