OHS girls, Apollo boys each 3rd in 3A region track

Owensboro High School was third in the girls team competition at the Class 3A Region 1 Track and Field Meet on a sunny and hot Tuesday.

Apollo’s boys were third in their team competition at Marshall County High School

Marshall County won the girls regional championship with 149 points. Owensboro was third with 81 points, Daviess County was fourth with 74 points, and Apollo was fifth with 70 points.

McCracken County was the boys regional champion with 141 points. Apollo was third with 62 points. Daviess County was sixth with 47 points and Owensboro was ninth with 16 points.

Top two places are automatic qualifiers to State Meet. The 10 next best times/heights/marks from the state-at-large per class shall automatically qualify for the state meet.

GIRLS

Lilah Stanley from Owensboro won the 300 hurdles (50.11).

Daviess County’s 4x800 relay won in 9:58.48. The runners for the Lady Panthers were Lucy Spaw, Blakely Greer, Mallory Raines and Haley Wolfe.

Apollo’s Analea Sanders was second in the 100 in 12.54

Daviess’ Rebekah Moran was second in the 100 hurdles (17.72).

Owensboro was second in the 4x200 relay in 1:48.41. Zah’Niyah Board, Keeli Hanley, Kimora Duncan and Jazmine Robinson ran the relay for OHS.

Owensboro was second in the 4x100 relay (50.38). Board, Duncan, Hanley and Karleigh Brown ran for OHS.

Owensboro was second in the 4x400 relay (4:14.67). Board, Stanley, Kiley Palmer and Eliza Kline ran the relay for OHS.

Spaw from Daviess County won the 800 (2:23.43).

Mallory Wilson from Muhlenberg County won the 1,600 in 5:30.43. Daviess County’s Blakely Greer was second (5:38.4).

Emily Bertke from Apollo won the long jump (16-6.25) and Owensboro’s Ava Fincher was second (14-9.75).

Bertke was second in the 200 (26.42).

Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo won the discus (111-4) and was second in the shot put (33-7).

Ellie Girten from Daviess County won the high jump (5-0) and Owensboro’s Nakiyah Voyles was second (4-8).

Sally Tidwell from DC was second in the 3,200 (12:49.39).

BOYS

Noah Gray from Apollo won the 3,200 (9:59.36).

Bryce Revo from Muhlenberg County won the 1,600 in 4:33.72.

Kaden McKnight from Owensboro was second in the 110 hurdles (16.02).

Connor White from Daviess County won the long jump (21-9.5) was second in the 100 (10.85).

Emmitt Brock from Apollo was second in the 800 (2:01.35).

Apollo won the 4x800 relay (8:20.23) with Brock, Noah Gray, Micah Faulls and Josh Thomas running.

Daviess County was second in the 4x800 (8:27.55) with Brayden Kaelin, Asher Alvey, Nikolas Hodskins and Aidan Taylor running.

Apollo was second in the 4x100 relay (44.96). Astere Irunva, Amarion Thomas, Demetrius Holloway and Caiden Tutt ran the relay.

Holloway was second in the 300 hurdles (41.66).

Aidin Bilbro from Muhlenberg County was second in the 400 (50.04).