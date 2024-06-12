OHS bowlers see success on national stage

The Red Devils didn’t know what to expect when they traveled to compete at the 2024 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, but the experience left the Owensboro squad feeling proud — and hungry for more.

OHS earned the opportunity after winning the 1st Region title in January and finishing runner-up in the KHSAA State Tournament in February, and the Red Devils didn’t disappoint.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said third-year Owensboro coach Regina Christensen. “They’ve worked really hard over the years to get their game to where it is now. Some of these kids started in the seventh and eighth grades, and some only started bowling this year.

“I was nervous, but they weren’t. They were calm, cool, and had a great time. When they have fun, they bowl really well, so when I saw them having fun, I knew we would have a good time.”

As a team, OHS finished qualifying with a 3112 total — only 25 pins away from moving on to the elimination round. Instead, the Red Devils finished 17th out of 51 squads.

In individual competition, senior Deghen Riggs finished 29th out of 362 competitors to lead OHS. Other production for the Red Devils came from junior Tristan Miller (103rd), sophomore Eriksson Dean (141st), sophomore Ryan Cain (146th), junior Christian Miller (164th), sophomore Xavier Coomes (259th), junior Andrew Christensen (333rd), senior Mason Qualls (335th), junior Chuck Canady (350th) and eighth-grader Sebastian Lawrence (354th).

“This year, they really have exceeded all of my expectations,” Regina Christensen said, noting that Riggs’ performance came in his first season with the team. “In the last few years, the boys have really stepped up their mental and physical game. I see them at the bowling alley practicing even when we don’t have team practice, either trying to get better or just having fun.”

Christensen also credits assistant coaches Jeremy Coomes, Crystal Miller and Emma Workman, as well as the Red Devils’ support system as a whole, for the team’s success.

“We carpooled together, we had people riding together, staying together, rooming together,” she said. “Just because some of the parents couldn’t come, we didn’t want the kids to have to stay home. On the bowling side, I was nervous because these are the best kids in the nation that we’re competing against. We knew what we were up against in Kentucky, but we just didn’t know about this one.”

Luckily for the squad, Workman had been there before as a member of the Apollo High School bowling team and knew what to expect.

“We are just so proud of the boys and how well they’ve done, how they kept their composure,” Workman said. “They didn’t let it get to them, even when the kids next to them were bowling better. They stayed focused. Coming as a first-year coach, it’s very rewarding seeing them enjoying themselves and doing well and just having fun experiencing things they haven’t done before.

“It was very rewarding seeing how well they performed this year, especially the ones that just started this season.”

And, of course, the Red Devils want a return trip in the future.

“Some of these kids, you could tell that they’d never been that far from home before,” Christensen said. “It was a learning experience for them, too. Next year, it’s in Fort Wayne, Indiana — so that’s a little bit closer to home.

“I am beyond proud of all the boys. They did an amazing job and represented Kentucky and Owensboro High School.”