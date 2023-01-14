Ohio sports fans are passionate about good food, their sports teams and sports betting. But the question is: are Ohioans betting with their head or heart? What happens when you must choose between your beloved team and the team that you feel will actually win you some money? Are the fans in Ohio willing to bet on their team to win the Super Bowl and MVP, via Tipico Sportsbook, even if another team has better odds or is a better value?

The Bengals are the only Ohio NFL team that remains in play. However, are the Buckeyes riding with Joe Burrow and the Bengals to win it all, or will they place money on a team with higher odds like the Chiefs?

USA Today Sports host Tony Anderson traveled to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati as the Bengals took on the Ravens, in quest of the answer, and was treated to some Midwest hospitality. He discovered if fans are betting with their heads or heart, fans fed him, they showed him their team gear, and he even found out what “WHO DEY,” means.



You can see the excitement and get the answers in our segment “Bet with the people.”

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire