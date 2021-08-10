Ohio woman hits the road to call attention to homeless vets

Aug. 10—THOMASVILLE — An Ohio woman's mission to walk across America in hopes of spreading awareness of homeless veterans came through Thomas County on Tuesday.

Kim Denmark started advocating for the homeless over 125 months ago when she decided to take her first steps outside of Ohio.

Now, she is going into her 18th year of walking and has plans to travel through more states as she accomplishes her goal of helping as many people as possible.

Denmark's journey began when she realized she became arrogant and self-centered throughout her successful business career.

She later fell ill in what she said was caused by a mixture of her carefree actions and mental health.

"We don't know what it was, but it did take all the strength out of my legs. I was very weak and getting worse," she said.

It was after Denmark reflected on her life and went on a spiritual journey during her recovery that she realized there was a new calling for her.

To simply walk.

"I made a deal and said, 'Lord, if you heal my body, I'll do anything,'" she said. "When I experienced this epiphany, it changed everything, and I was given a direct order in my spiritual life and that was to now care about everybody else and others in spite of me."

Denmark has since walked through 16 states and has helped countless homeless people find home security.

COVID-19 caused her to stop her walk for eight months, but she soon returned to the road to continue furthering her cause.

As Denmark went on to help more homeless people, she found that majority of those she helped were veterans.

That's when she decided to shift her priority in her mission.

"As I got into my journey, it wasn't just the homeless," she said. "America needs to pay more attention to our vets. So now I prioritize our veterans."

Denmark's efforts have helped veterans get into rehabilitation centers and access helpful resources.

Most of her success in helping the homeless is all thanks to her bringing awareness during her walks and taking action.

Story continues

"I'm not just walking across the country I'm stopping, camping out and doing something," she said. "That is what my walk is all about — stopping, rolling up my sleeves and getting involved."

Denmark said Thomasville has been very supportive as she travels through to get to Albany.

"I received a lot of support and love from people stopping their cars, restaurants offering me food. Perhaps I'll come back to thank Thomasville for being so receptive to me coming through because it's not easy," she said.

Linda Spiegel, a Thomasville resident, was one of the many supporters who stopped to show her support for Denmark's cause.

"We were just going down the road and I said we have to stop to see what she's doing," she said. "I've never seen anyone walking across America."

Denmark's next stop is East Point, just outside of Atlanta, where a welcoming event will be hosted on August 21 to honor her for her charitable acts.

"They're having a big event for me and they want to support me for supporting and caring enough for our country and I've never had that happen on my journey," she said. "So, I'm excited for that."

After Atlanta, Denmark plans on heading to New York and many other states closer to the west coast.

"I can do it," she said as she looked forward to the journey ahead.

For more information about Denmark's walk across America visit KimDenmark.org.