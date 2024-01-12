Ohio woman charged after allegedly pretending her daughter had cancer to collect donations

An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars by pretending that her daughter had cancer, officials said this week.

Pamela Reed, 41, of Pleasant City, is accused of providing documentation to her daughter's school alleging that the seven-year-old had cancer, according to partially redacted court documents posted online.

Reed also allegedly told the school that her daughter, whose name the court documents do not reveal, was "blind in her right eye and would be having a port implanted in the near future for her cancer treatments," according to the documents, which also state Reed "posted numerous statements on Facebook about [her daughter] having cancer."

"Several local organizations had participated in fund raising efforts and had made monetary contributions to help the family offset medical expenses," the Noble County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. This allegedly included an "approximately $8,000" donation from one local organization "to aid in the cancer treatment expenses."

The court documents further allege that the daughter's school, Shenandoah Elementary School, became suspicious about Reed's claims after conducting an eye exam on the girl, "as they did with all students." The school was also concerned because the girl had missed "over 280 hours of school for this year already," according to the documents.

PHOTO: The booking photo for Pamela Reed. (Noble County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A school administrator then contacted a health care provider, who confirmed the child "did not have" and "never had" cancer or leukemia. The school then contacted the sheriff's office and Noble County Children's Services and shared their concerns.

Reed was questioned by authorities on Jan. 8, according to the court documents, at which time she allegedly admitted that her daughter did not have cancer, and that she had altered documents from a provider to say her daughter has leukemia, which she then sent to the school.

Reed also admitted that she shaved her daughter's hair, and that the girl's hair wasn't short due to cancer treatments, according to the court documents, and that she posted that her daughter had cancer online "because she liked the support given as a result."

Reed was arrested and charged with theft by deception, a felony in the fourth degree, with bond set at $50,000. She remains in the Noble County Jail, according to the jail roster. If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison, according to Ohio law.

The court documents state that the daughter in question and another daughter, aged 10, were removed from Reed's home over concerns for their safety. It's unclear where the children currently are.

"We are extremely proud of the Children's Services staff along with law enforcement collaborative efforts to quickly act for [the] safety these children," Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said in a joint statement posted to Facebook.

"Child abuse and neglect isn't always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn't quite right, don't hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring," the statement continued.

Reed's attorney did not immediately reply to ABC News' request for comment.

Ohio woman charged after allegedly pretending her daughter had cancer to collect donations originally appeared on abcnews.go.com