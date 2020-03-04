Ohio Valley Conference spring football glance

(Stats Perform) - Ohio Valley Conference teams came out punching last season, and an actual title race unfolded.

Go figure.

Entering last season, Jacksonville State had won five consecutive outright OVC titles and lost only one conference game in doing so, but five conference foes beat the Gamecocks a year ago, opening the door for Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri to share the title with UT Martin close behind.

Austin Peay will be favored this season, but the race appears wide-open again given all the close games and rejuvenated teams.

Following is a look across the OVC with spring practices underway in college football:

AUSTIN PEAY

HEAD COACH: Mark Hudspeth (11-4, one season; 106-63 overall)

2019 RECORD: 11-4, 7-1 OVC (Tie/1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 13 (7 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Replacing leading rusher Kentel Williams' production and two starters on the left side of the offensive line. Developing a new place-kicker and punter.

NOTABLE: Hudspeth's contract was extended following his spectacular first season with the OVC co-champion Governors, who advanced to the FCS playoff quarterfinals and finished with a No. 8 national ranking. While All-OVC quarterback JaVaughn Craig is gone, redshirt junior Jeremiah Oatsvall was the preseason's player of the year and the season-opening starter before he was lost to injury. He will reunite with top wide receivers DeAngelo Wilson and Baniko Harley. While the defense sustained losses, defensive tackle Josephus Smith and nickleback Kordell Jackson (seven interceptions, two pick-sixes) are among the best at their positions in the FCS.

EASTERN ILLINOIS

HEAD COACH: Adam Cushing (1-11, one season)

2019 RECORD: 1-11, 1-7 OVC (9th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (9 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: EIU seeks to improve the OVC's lowest-ranking rushing offense. Develop what was sluggish pass rush.

NOTABLE: Following the Panthers' first one-win season since 1977, they figure to improve in Cushing's second season. He's signed a large recruiting class. Last year, the defense produced turnovers and linebacker Dytarious Johnson had another highly productive campaign. Fellow starting linebacker Iziah Gulley returns from an early season injury. The offense ranked last in the conference and needs steadier play out of quarterback Harry Woodbery. It can build around rising sophomore running back Jaelin Hayes-Benefield and junior wide receiver Isaiah Hill.

EASTERN KENTUCKY

HEAD COACH: Walt Wells (first season)

2019 RECORD: 7-5, 5-3 OVC (4th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (9 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Adjusting to a new head coach, whose offensive coordinator, Andy Richman, is the fourth different one since the start of the 2018 season. Replacing three of the four starting defensive backs, although the return of injured safety T.J. Comstock helps.

NOTABLE: EKU coach Mark Elder's firing was surprising considering the Colonels went 14-9 overall and 10-5 in the OVC over the past two seasons. All three of the team's OVC first-team selections are gone: defensive end and conference defensive player of the year Aaron Patrick, conference rushing champ Daryl McCleskey Jr. and place-kicker Samuel Hayworth. The offense needs rising sophomore quarterback Parker McKinney (seven touchdown passes, nine interceptions) and junior running back Alonzo Booth (14 TDs) to take bigger steps. They'll work behind an experienced offensive line. Among the four defenders with at least 50 tackles, only rising senior linebacker Steven Crowder returns.

JACKSONVILLE STATE

HEAD COACH: John Grass (58-18, six seasons)

2019 RECORD: 6-6, 3-5 OVC (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (7 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: Improve on the offensive and defensive lines. Replace the wide receiver duo of Josh Pearson and Jamari Hester.

NOTABLE: Last season was a stunning disappointment for the Gamecocks, who were brutal on the road (1-4). They may return to being a Top 25 team this year, but Grass and his coaching staff have to restore confidence. Third-year quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who's posted two straight 3,400-yard seasons, gets a difference maker back from injury in tight end Trae Berry, but the running game must improve to provide offensive rhythm. The defense ranked only fifth in the OVC in scoring defense and total defense - very un-Jacksonville State-like - and will seek to rally behind defensive end D.J. Coleman and linebacker Zack Woodard.

MURRAY STATE

HEAD COACH: Dean Hood (first season; 55-38 overall)

2019 RECORD: 4-8, 2-6 OVC (Tie/7th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 18 (10 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Establishing a run game to support dual-threat quarterback Preston Rice. Getting adjusted to the new coaching staff.

NOTABLE: With the most returning starters in the OVC, the Racers hope to get back on track in Hood's first season. He led Eastern Kentucky to two OVC titles and three playoff appearances in eight seasons between 2008-15. Rising senior linebacker Anthony Koclanakis led the OVC with 124 tackles, but the defensive line and secondary have a few holes. Wide receiver LaMartez Brooks had a breakout sophomore season. The special teams are rejuvenated with kick returner Malik Honeycutt and place-kicker Gabriel Vicente rejoining the lineup alongside punter Steve Dawson. Two of Hood's first three games are against FBS opponents (Georgia State and Louisville).

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE

HEAD COACH: Tom Matukewicz (33-38, six seasons; 34-38 overall)

2019 RECORD: 9-4, 7-1 OVC (Tie/1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (8 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Having improvement on the offensive line (four returning starters) to protect a new quarterback (Joe Pyle has more experience over Jacob Buie and Jaylyn Williams). Filling the big losses at linebacker, 2018 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award recipient Zach Hall and Justin Switft.

NOTABLE: The defending co-champion Redhawks have posted two straight nine-win seasons - three more wins than in Coach Tuke's first four seasons combined - but they figure to take a step backward given their key senior losses. Their offensive playmakers come by committee at running back (Zion Custis, Geno Hess and Mark Robinson) and wide receiver (Aaron Alston and Zack Smith). Free safety Bydarrius Knighten should be one of the better defensive players in the conference.

TENNESSEE STATE

HEAD COACH: Rod Reed (56-56, 10 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6 OVC (Tie/7th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 9 (2 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Getting better defensively after ranking last in the OVC. Putting together the offensive two-deep, which will look quite different.

NOTABLE: It's true the Tigers have the fewest returning starters in the conference, but a bunch of experienced players are back after missing all or most of last season. Included are running back Earl Harrison, tight end Aaron Cauthen and linebacker Jahsun Bryant. It's nearly impossible to replace the production of first-team All-America all-purpose player Chris Rowland, and the Tigers can't have the OVC's worst turnover margin (minus-12) again. At least the kicking game has certainties with place-kicker Antonio Zita and punter Kaleb Mosley. The Tigers have only one winning conference record in the last six seasons.

TENNESSEE TECH

HEAD COACH: Dewayne Alexander (7-16, two seasons; 48-49 overall)

2019 RECORD: 6-6, 3-5 OVC (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (9 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Shore up the defense, especially in the secondary. Blend in new coaches because former offensive coordinator Tre Lamb was named Gardner-Webb's head coach and took four Tech assistants with him.

NOTABLE: The 2020 campaign is the 99th in program history. The Golden Eagles are trending upward following a five-win improvement in Alexander's second season. Rising junior Bailey Fisher is coming off the biggest statistical season by a Tech quarterback and a lot returns around him in the offensive skills positions. The defense is still the bigger question, ranking last in the OVC in scoring defense and second-from-last in total defense a year ago. All-OVC defensive end Chris Tucker seeks to lead improvement.

UT MARTIN

HEAD COACH: Jason Simpson (87-73, 14 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 7-5, 6-2 OVC (3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (7 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: Developing chemistry on defense with new starters and new coaches. Replacing wide receivers Terry Williams and Jaylon Moore (tight end Colton Dowell could see more action out wide).

NOTABLE: UTM quickly overcame the worst season in Simpson's tenure (2-9 and 2-6 OVC in 2018) by contending for the conference title last season. In an oddity this year, the Skyhawks will play two straight FBS opponents to complete the regular season - Alabama and Memphis. While quarterback John Bachus III is coming off OVC freshman of the year honors, 2018 starter Dresser Winn is still in the mix after being plagued by injuries a year ago. Both would be more effective if UTM reverses last year's conference-worst 37 sacks. Place-kicker Ryan Courtright (25 of 31 in career field goals) will not be back for his senior season.