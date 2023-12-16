Ohio University defeats Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. - The Ohio University Bobcats football program picked up the first bowl victory of 2023, defeating Georgia Southern 41-21 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats (10-3) reached 10 wins on the season for the second consecutive year, earning the program's fifth straight bowl victory and moving to 7-8 all-time in postseason competitions.

Led by redshirt senior Parker Navarro (Starting in place of Kurtis Rourke, who did not play Saturday), Ohio started fast and never looked back, scoring 20 unanswered points in the first half. Freshman running back Rickey Hunt scored five touchdowns, including an 18-yard jump pass reception from Navarro.

Dec 16, 2023; Conway, SC, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles defender disrupts a pass intended for Ohio Bobcats wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (12) in the first half at Brooks Stadium.

Georgia Southern (6-7) rallied late, coming within 13 at the start of the fourth quarter, but couldn't climb back into the game as the Bobcat's defense forced a turnover on downs with 6:32 left in the game. Ohio would score one final time late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Ohio ends 2023 winning five of its final six and giving head coach Tim Albin his second bowl win in two years.

Ohio football quarterback Parker Navarro steps up

Starting in place of Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who did not play after entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Navarro showed poise in just his sixth game of the year.

Completing 11 of 16 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown, the redshirt senior also led the Bobcats with 53 rushing yards.

After completing just 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards in five appearances before Saturday, Navarro earned plenty of respect in the win.

Bobcats defense starts fast

The Ohio defense should get the lion's share of praise for the team's seventh bowl victory in program history.

The unit, led by senior linebacker Bryce Huston, created three turnovers in the first half alone. Sophomore linebacker Shay Taylor recovered two fumbles.

Ohio finished forcing five turnovers and sacking David Brin four times.

Georgia Southern football's underwhelming 2023 season

The Eagles terrific 6-2 start to the season saw the team clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight year in a rivalry win over Georgia State in October.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Brin finished the game completing 32 of 41 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns. The senior broke his own record for most passing yards in Myrtle Beach Bowl history, set in 2021 when he was with Tulsa.

With the loss, the team officially ends 2023 on a five-game losing streak, a mark that hasn't been seen since the Eagles’ 2-10 season in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Rickey Hunt scores five TDs to lead Ohio Bobcats in Myrtle Beach Bowl