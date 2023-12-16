Ohio touchdown features jump pass, one-hand catch in Myrtle Beach Bowl
It is extremely early in bowl season but the Ohio Bobcats provided a quick highlight.
In the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday against Georgia Southern, Ohio went with the Tim Tebow-style jump pass.
It worked to perfection thanks to Rickey Hunt making a one-hand catch of the pass from Parker Navarro.
Rickey Hunt with the one-handed grab for six 😤 pic.twitter.com/diMEOBITQ1
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 16, 2023
Ohio was up 27-0, early in the third quarter and Hunt had three touchdowns.