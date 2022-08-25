Ohio three-star Ted Hammond discusses Rutgers football offer, updates his recruitment

Ted Hammond was offered by Rutgers football this week as the Ohio defensive lineman continues to accrue Power Five offers at an impressive clip.

According to 247Sports, Hammond is the No. 14 recruit in Ohio for the class of 2024. He is the No. 24 defensive end nationally. He is coming off a standout sophomore season at St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH).

The Bombers lost their season opener this weekend, 16-13 to Lakota West.

Rutgers joins a host of other Power Five programs in on Hammond, who is 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds.

Check out what Ted Hammond had to say about his recruitment including his recent offer from Rutgers football and what other programs are standing out in his recruitment.

Ted Hammond on how got on the radar of Rutgers football

“Coach Aurich and I have connected a couple (of) times in the spring and get the opportunity to show my film to coach Schiano (head coach Greg Schiano) and coach Watson (defensive line coach Marquise Watson).”

Ted Hammond on what stands out about Rutgers football

“I love the culture. F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP – great ways to live your life and how to succeed. Also, it is great that they play in a great conference.”

Ted Hammond on if he has connected with other Rutgers football commits and recruits from Ohio

“No not yet. Still haven’t got the opportunity to connect with them.”

Ted Hammond on his scheduled visits this fall

“Still trying to decide where to visit this fall; with the season going on since we play some games on Saturdays.”

Ted Hammond on the programs he is hearing from the most right now

“I would say Iowa, Cincinnati, Duke, Vanderbilt have been good in communication.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire