The Deshaun Watson situation has risen to a new level of ridiculous. Is he worth it?

Deshaun Watson made his first start for the Cleveland Browns in the team's 24-13 win over Jacksonville Friday night.

Watson had a slow start, completing one of five passes for eight yards in the first quarter.

But Watson's off-the-field concerns has our sports columnist Rob Oller concerned.

Watson is facing at least a six-game suspension this year after he reportedly saw at least 66 female massage therapists in a span of about 18 months, from 2019 into 2021, and at one point he faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

