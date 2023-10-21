Will Ohio State's win streak vs. Penn State continue at Ohio Stadium? Follow OSU vs. PSU live

Two undefeated Big Ten East teams will clash in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium and try for its seventh-straight win against the Nittany Lions.

How will Ohio State vs. Penn State turn out Saturday? Follow along for live updates.

Penn State 2023 schedule: How are the Nittany Lions doing?

Penn State joins Ohio State and Michigan as one of three Big Ten East teams that remain undefeated.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions have six wins in six games against West Virginia, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Massachusetts, and are off to their best start since 2019.

Many NFL scouts are taking in Ohio State vs. Penn State

Representatives from 19 NFL teams will be at Ohio Stadium for Ohio State vs. Penn State Saturday:

Cade Stover sends message before Ohio State vs. Penn State

Tight end Cade Stover called for Ohio Stadium to be the "most hostile, loud and rowdy environment in college football this Saturday” when he spoke to the Ohio State Skull Session crowd.

But Stover also had another message.

"The second thing is exactly what everybody's thinking, but nobody wants to say," Stover said. "Why everybody who comes in this place has to run their mouth. And where I'm from and what we believe, that's the biggest way to get your ass knocked out."

TreVeyon Henderson warms up before Ohio State vs. Penn State

TreVeyon Henderson is questionable heading into Ohio State vs. Penn State. But after the Ohio State running back warmed up Saturday morning, Henderson seemingly celebrated as he went back up into the tunnel.

Emeka Egbuka takes field early before Ohio State vs. Penn State

Prior to Ohio State vs. Penn State, Emeka Egbuka was on the field early testing his ankle to see if he could be available to play.

Egbuka was listed as questionable heading into Ohio State vs. Penn State.

Ohio State injury report: Denzel Burke out, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson questionable vs Penn State

Ohio State could be out two major offensive pieces Saturday afternoon against Penn State.

In the Buckeyes’ pregame injury report, both wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson are questionable heading into Saturday’s game.

Cornerback Denzel Burke is one of nine players out for Ohio State vs. Penn State, including starting cornerback Denzel Burke, wide receiver Nolan Baudo, running back T.C. Caffey, wide receiver Kyion Grayes, tight end Zak Herbstreit, tight end Joe Royer, defensive lineman Will Smith Jr., wide receiver Reis Stocksdale and linebacker Kourt Williams II.

Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum are both not listed on the Buckeyes’ pregame injury report.

What time does Ohio State play Penn State?

Kickoff: 12:14 p.m., Oct. 21; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State on?

Ohio State vs. Penn State will kick off Saturday on FOX as the network's "Big Noon Saturday" game of the week.

Watch OSU football: Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State live with FUBO (free trial)

How can I watch the Ohio State-Penn State game without cable? Is OSU vs. PSU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Nittany Lions will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Maryland is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Penn State game on FOX?

Ohio State football will be in the "Big Noon Saturday" slot on FOX.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Penn State game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Penn State on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

