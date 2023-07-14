Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson is 'built for the NFL'. But is he the fourth-best RB in the Big Ten?

Is TreVeyon Henderson the fourth-best running back in the Big Ten heading into the 2023 season?

In a recent story from The Athletic NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, the Ohio State junior is listed as the fifth-best 2024 NFL draft prospect at running back behind Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and Florida State's Trey Benson.

To Brugler, Henderson's place below Corum, Edwards and Allen comes after a 2022 season where his "tempo and footwork didn't look nearly the same" as his 2021 campaign, later disclosing he was playing with a broken bone in his foot. But Brugler sees the upside for Henderson if he "can return to form and stay on the field in 2023."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Aside from everything he can do as a ball carrier, Henderson's do-everything versatility is among the best in college football because of his above-average blocking and receiving skills," Brugler writes. "While I have him as RB5 to start the 2024 NFL draft cycle, Henderson is built for the NFL and has the talent to finish as RB1."

Brugler said Henderson "runs like a bowling ball" but "has the feet and acceleration of a scatback," using explosiveness to "clear holes and make second-level defenders look silly."

How did TreVeyon Henderson do for Ohio State in 2022?

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) warms up before the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Limited to eight games in 2022, Henderson averaged 5.4 yards per touch and scored seven touchdowns for the Buckeyes. On 107 carries, Henderson recorded 571 rushing yards.

Advertisement

Miyan Williams, who Brugler lists as the 10th best draft-eligible running back heading into the 2023 season, led Ohio State with 825 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries.

As a freshman in 2021, Henderson finished at the top of the Big Ten with 6.8 yards per carry, recording 1,248 yards on 183 carries, scoring 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.

How did Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Braelon Allen do against Ohio State in 2022?

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Finishing the 2022 season as a consensus All-American and seventh in Heisman Trophy voting, Corum didn't have a chance to show what he could do against Ohio State.

Advertisement

In Michigan's 45-23 win against Ohio State, Corum spent most of the game sidelined with a knee injury, carrying the ball twice for six yards.

Edwards did most of the heavy lifting for the Wolverines against the Buckeyes, recording 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

In Wisconsin's 52-21 loss to Ohio State, Allen recorded 265 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Ohio State is scheduled to see Corum, Edwards and Allen during the 2023 season. The Buckeyes will face Wisconsin on the road Oct. 28 before taking on Michigan in Ann Arbor Nov. 25.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Advertisement

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why TreVeyon Henderson is seen as the fourth best RB in the Big Ten