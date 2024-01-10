Who are Ohio State's top recruits by position in program history?

Ohio State is nationally renowned for its football recruiting.

The Buckeyes have landed five-straight top-five recruiting classes nationally, including the No. 5 class in 2024. Aiding that ranking was OSU landing wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the top-rated prospect this cycle.

But who are the top individual recruits the Buckeyes have signed in school history?

Here's the list by position according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Quarterback: Quinn Ewers (2021)

C.J. Stroud (left) and Quinn Ewers watch Ohio State warm up.

In 2021, Ohio State inked one of the highest-rated recruits in college football history.

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 player and quarterback in the country, reclassified from the 2022 to the 2021 class and joined the Buckeyes after his junior season at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.

Ewers posted a perfect recruiting rating, the second quarterback ever to reach that milestone, along with Vince Young in 2002. Six players overall have scored a perfect recruiting rating: Ewers, Young, South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Mississippi defensive end Robert Nkemdiche (2013), Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary (2016) and Florida State linebacker Ernie Sims (2003).

At Ohio State, Ewers played two snaps in the Buckeyes' 56-7 win against Michigan State in 2021 before transferring to Texas, which he led to a College Football Playoff berth in 2023.

Running back: Beanie Wells (2006)

2006-Ohio State 42, Michigan 39 College football game of the century, Ohio State's Chris "Beanie" Wells (28) busts a 52 yd touchdown run against Michigan in 2006.

Ohio State has not had a running back recruit on par with Beanie Wells.

Wells, out of Garfield High School in Akron, was the No. 7 prospect and No. 1 running back nationally in the 2006 class. He is the 10th-ranked prospect in Buckeye recruiting history, just ahead of players such as Sam Maldonado and Nicholas Petit-Frere, and behind Nick Bosa.

At Ohio State, Wells recorded 3,282 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons from 2006-08 before being selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver: Jeremiah Smith (2024)

Ohio State 2024 commitment Jeremiah Smith attends OSU's football game against Youngstown State.

In 2024, Ohio State landed the highest-rated wide receiver commitment in program history.

Smith is the third-highest ranked commit overall in Ohio State history, and his recruitment came with some drama as he continued to visit programs such as Florida, Miami and Florida State throughout his senior season.

As a senior at Chaminade Madonna Preparatory High School in Florida, Smith recorded 88 catches for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Julian Fleming, a 2020 five-star, is the only other wide receiver in Ohio State's top-10 recruits in program history.

Tight end: Louis Irizarry (2003)

(NCL OSU FOOTBALL LAURON 24APR04) Gray's Louis Irizarry, 88, pumps up the crowd as he and his teammates leave the field for half time at the Scarlet and Gray game at Ohio Stadium, April 24, 2004. (Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron)

Coming in as the third-best tight end in the 2003 class behind Greg Olsen, Louis Irizarry is the No. 1-ranked tight end to have ever committed to Ohio State, coming in at No. 58 overall in program history ahead of players such as Jaelen Gill, Damon Webb and Joey Bosa, and behind Air Noland.

Irizarry was charged with a felony robbery in October 2004, and was later dismissed from the team. He served six months in prison before transferring to Youngstown State.

Offensive tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere (2018)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field following their 56-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Petit-Frere was honored earlier in the game during the Senior Day ceremony.

Nicholas Petit-Frere was the No. 7 player in the 2018 recruiting class, committing to Ohio State over programs such as Michigan, Alabama, Florida and Notre Dame.

With his commitment, Petit-Frere became the No. 12 overall prospect in Ohio State history. And during his Buckeye career, he was a first-team All-Big Ten and All-American left tackle before becoming a third-round selection by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL draft.

Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 15) is the only other offensive lineman ranked in the top 20.

Center: Michael Brewster (2008)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linesman Michael Brewster (50) against Purdue in their NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, November 12 , 2011. (Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron)

Michael Brewster was the top center in the 2008 recruiting class, and the Orlando, Florida native was the No. 15 prospect in the country.

Brewster was a freshman All-American in 2008 and a first-team All-American as well as first-team All-Big Ten team member in 2010. After being named second-team All-Big Ten in 2011, Brewster was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent ahead of 2012.

He is the No. 26 recruit in Ohio State history.

Offensive guard: Donovan Jackson (2021)

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Chase Glover-Rodgers (19) is purused by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

Donovan Jackson was one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the 2021 class, joining tackles JC Latham (Alabama) and Tommy Brokermeyer (Alabama) in the top 10 of overall players in the country.

Jackson, the top-ranked guard and No. 32 prospect in Ohio State history, started at left guard for the Buckeyes in 2022, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and second-team honors from the coaches. In 2023, Jackson was a first-team All-Big Ten team member.

Defensive lineman: J.T. Tuimoloau (2021)

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) kneels as Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) is tended to by medics after an injury during the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

J.T. Tuimoloau joined Ohio State's 2021 class as the top-rated defensive line signee to ever commit to the program. It landed him in the top five all-time for the Buckeyes, sitting behind Ewers, Terrelle Pryor, Smith and Ted Ginn Jr.

After earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore, Tuimoloau earned first-team honors as a junior after recording 34 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and four sacks in 2023.

Linebacker: C.J. Hicks (2022)

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker C.J. Hicks (11) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Sean Tyler (2) during the second half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State's top linebacker signee, and No. 16 overall in Ohio State history, has spent two seasons with the Buckeyes.

C.J. Hicks, a former five-star linebacker out of Kettering Alter High School near Dayton, was the No. 7 player and No. 2 linebacker in the 2022 class.

In two seasons with Ohio State, Hicks has 14 tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Cornerback: Ted Ginn Jr. (2004)

Ohio State's #7 Ted Ginn Jr. works the crowd in the final seconds of the game against Michigan at Ohio Stadium. (Dispatch photo by Chris Russell)

Ohio State's top cornerback signee in program history did not remain a cornerback.

Ted Ginn Jr. entered Ohio State's program as a five-star cornerback and the No. 2 player in the 2004 class. But with the Buckeyes, Ginn primarily played wide receiver, finishing his career with 2,156 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, along with eight returns for touchdowns on special teams. Ginn was drafted with the No. 9 pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2007.

Jeff Okudah is Ohio State's next-best cornerback recruit at No. 14.

Safety: Sonny Styles (2022)

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Zach Evans (26) during the first half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State's top safety signee just finished his second season with the Buckeyes.

Sonny Styles, the No. 19 signee in Ohio State history, reclassified into the 2022 recruiting class and joined the program as the No. 27 prospect and No. 2 safety in the country.

In two seasons, Styles has 57 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks along with a pass deflection and forced fumble.

