Ohio State's Seth McLaughlin talks Ohio State football
Ohio State's Seth McLaughlin talks Ohio State football during Jan. 30, 2024 news conference
Ohio State's Seth McLaughlin talks Ohio State football during Jan. 30, 2024 news conference
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl, get ready for more Taylor Swift.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
T.J. Hockenson allowed his torn MCL to heal before having the procedure on his ACL.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
The losers from the conference championships have a long road back.