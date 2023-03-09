Is Ohio State's Ryan Day the best football coach in the Big Ten? To Bruce Feldman, not anymore

Is Ryan Day the best coach in the Big Ten conference? According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, not anymore.

After leading Ohio State football back to the College Football Playoff while ending the 2022 season with losses to Michigan and Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Day is ranked as Feldman's sixth-best coach in college football, two spots lower than he was ahead of the 2022 season.

But Day doesn't only have five other college football coaches in front of him. Two are coaches he and the Buckeyes face every season.

Day ranks below both Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (No. 4) and Penn State coach James Franklin (No. 5) in Feldman's 2023 edition of his coaching rankings.

"I have Franklin above because of his work at (Vanderbilt) and because he took over a much tougher situation than Day, 43, did when he inherited a high-powered operation from Urban Meyer," Feldman wrote.

Feldman has Alabama's Nick Saban at No. 1 ahead of Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

And while Feldman admits Ohio State "came within a missed field goal of probably winning the national championship in 2022," Day has won eight of 13 games against AP top-10 opponents and heading into 2023, "Michigan is the resident alpha in the Big Ten."

Feldman calls Franklin "one of the country's top recruiters and program builders," while crediting Harbaugh with revamping Michigan football with 25 wins in the past two seasons, including 19 against Big Ten opponents.

How does Ryan Day compare to Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin?

Since taking over Ohio State's football program from coach Urban Meyer in 2019, Day has led the Buckeyes to 42 wins in 48 games.

In that span, Franklin has led Penn State to 33 wins and no Big Ten championship appearances, while Michigan has 36 wins under Harbaugh, despite two-straight Big Ten championships and two-straight appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Head-to-head against Harbaugh, Day has one win in three tries, while Ohio State has beaten Penn State four times since 2019 by an average of 11.5 points.

Between 2019-23, Ohio State has averaged the sixth-best recruiting class in the country per 247Sports composite team rankings, including four-straight top-five finishes. Penn State has finished an average finish of just over 13th, while Michigan sits between 11th and 12th in the past five classes.

Neither Penn State or Michigan have had a top-five recruiting class since Day took over in 2019.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

