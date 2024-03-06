Is Ohio State's Ryan Day the best coach in the Big Ten heading into 2024 season?

Heading into the 2023 season, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman did not have Ohio State coach Ryan Day as his top-ranked coach in the Big Ten. Both Penn State's James Franklin and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh landed in front of Day.

But heading into 2024, Day is at the top of Feldman's list in the Big Ten as his No. 5 coach in college football behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer.

"Things are especially tense in Columbus now that Ohio State has lost three in a row to the hated Wolverines, but Day has the Buckeyes primed to make a national title run," Feldman writes.

Ryan Day and Chip Kelly define roles: Oller: Ohio State coach Ryan Day leaves his first love even as Chip Kelly returns to his.

While Day has a 56-8 record overall, Feldman highlights the Ohio State coach's 10-7 record in top-10 games.

In the Big Ten, Feldman has Day above Franklin (No. 7), Southern California's Lincoln Riley (No. 9), Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (No. 15), Nebraska's Matt Rhule (No. 18), Wisconsin's Luke Fickell (No. 19), Michigan State's Jonathan Smith (No. 22 and Washington's Jedd Fisch (No. 24).

Ryan Day: No. 7 coach in college football per Stewart Mandel

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel has Day at the top of his list in the Big Ten. But Day is also further down Mandel's rankings overall.

Day is ranked as the No. 7 coach in the country per Mandel behind Smart, Leipold, DeBoer, Florida State's Mike Norvell, Utah's Kyle Whittingham and LSU's Brian Kelly.

Day is ahead of six Big Ten coaches: Fickell (No. 12), Riley (No. 14), Franklin (No. 15), Smith (No. 20), Fisch (No. 23) and Oregon's Dan Lanning (No. 25).

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day ranked as best coach in Big Ten ahead of 2024 season