Ohio State's Ryan Day asked how he smoothed things over with frustrated TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was injured against Toledo in the Buckeyes’ third game of the year. He was in and out of the lineup until his season ended with an 11-carry, 19-yard performance in a 43-30 win over Maryland on Nov. 19, in which he also had a 31-yard touchdown catch.

Overall, he was limited to just 571 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2022 before he had surgery to repair a broken bone and a torn ligament in his foot.

That, plus being in and out of the OSU lineup, frustrated him.

“There was some stuff involved around this injury that I didn’t respect – not even coming from outside but inside of the building,” Henderson said, declining to add specifics. “It hurt me a lot.”

That was soothed over by a heart-to-heart with Ohio State coach Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.

“We got everything we needed to get off our chest,” Henderson said.

Columbus Dispatch: With TreVeyon, when he talked at Peach Bowl media day, he'd come around, but there were some tough times for him with the foot. He was not happy with the way it was handled. How did you patch things up with him?

Ryan Day: I think anytime you fight through an injury, it's frustrating. You want to get on the field. I've said before that I give him a lot of credit for continually trying to get back on the field. We talked about how when someone's trying to fight through something, giving a lot of detail on that isn't great for him. But at the same time, there's a lot of questions on what's going on, and there's an unknown. That's a hard feeling for a player.

He got his surgery. He tried to fight through it all season, and I give him a lot of credit for that. TreVeyon is very competitive, and he wants to be great. He’s very driven, so that doesn't surprise me because he's so competitive.

