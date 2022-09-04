'Ohio State's next interesting game is in 12 weeks?' OSU fans react to Notre Dame win
Ohio State found a way to win late.
The No. 2 Buckeyes rallied late to earn the season-opening victory against No. 5 Notre Dame.
Here's how fans are reacting to Ohio State's first win of the 2022 season.
One fan was unimpressed with Ohio State's defense on Notre Dame's first play of the game
Another Ohio State football team who are completley overrated.What a bunch of nonsense with the Buckeyes Beyond Pathetic!
— SanMarcos13 (@marcos13_san) September 4, 2022
But Ohio State found its groove defensively
What a blitz call by Jim Knowles sending Tommy Eichenberg pic.twitter.com/0JAX56qiwa
— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 4, 2022
Ryan Day, meet Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski
Ryan Day and Kevin Stefanski play calling (run the ball Ryan) pic.twitter.com/QwYtwonGax
— Anthony Pagano (@Apags_12) September 4, 2022
And Ohio State's offense took some time to get going against Notre Dame
Ohio state in this game pic.twitter.com/PUDHy2T4WG
— JRod4President (@PresidentRod4) September 4, 2022
But Miyan Williams' touchdown drive turned some heads
That Miyan Williams Drive was a Direct To all the Critics of the Off-season about our Toughness!! That Drive was a Major Win in itself for Ohio State & that Offensive Line growing more Confident as the Season moves forward 🌰
— Buckeye X Breezy (@Buckeye_Breezy) September 4, 2022
Ohio State had a few untraditional 'players of the game'
Mike Hall, Xavier Johnson, and Miyan Williams leading the Buckeyes to a win, just like everyone said it would be.
— Terror Trips - Jeff (@JeffFromOhio) September 4, 2022
Ohio State fans turn their focus to... Michigan? Because of course they did
So Ohio State’s next interesting game is in 12 weeks????
— Tim Smith (@timmys24) September 4, 2022
What does Ohio State and Iowa have in common?
Iowa Ohio State
🤝
Scoring 3 times
— B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) September 4, 2022
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
Week 1: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10
Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio
Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio
Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio
Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
