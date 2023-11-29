Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover win major Big Ten awards

Nov. 29—Ohio State offensive players claimed three major awards Wednesday from the Big Ten.

Junior receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while senior Cade Stover was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

Last season, Harrison became the first Ohio State receiver to be named the Big Ten's best. This year he became the second two-time winner, joining Allen Robinson of Penn State in 2012 and '13.

The Philadelphia native is the third receiver to take home the overall offensive honor and the first since Michigan's Braylon Edwards in 2004. The other was Desmond Howard of Michigan in 1991.

Harrison winning that award extends Ohio State's streak of having the offensive player of the year honor to six years. The last non-quarterback to win the award was Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in 2017 (and '16). He is also the last non-Buckeye to take home the honor.

It went to Dwayne Haskins Jr. in 2018, Justin Fields in 2019 and '20, and C.J. Stroud the last two years.

This season Harrison leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally with 14 touchdown catches. He also leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (100.9 per game), ranks second in receptions (5.6 per game) and third in all-purpose yards (103.8).

Stover is the first Ohio State player to be named the conference's top tight end, an award that was first handed out in 2011.

Harrison and Stover both earned first-team All-Big Ten status along with running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Josh Fryar.

Right guard Matt Jones picked up second-team honors while quarterback Kyle McCord and receiver Emeka Egbuka made the third team.

Stover is the first Ohio State tight end to make the All-Big Ten first team since Ben Hartsock in 2003.

His 41 receptions for 576 yards are both the most for a Buckeye tight end since John Frank had 45 for 641 in 1983.

Henderson is the Big Ten's leading rusher (94.9 yards per game) and tops the conference in all-purpose yards (120.3 per game) while ranking second in the conference in yards per carry (6.2).

Overall, Ohio State had three major position award winners and eight first-team All-Big Ten selections.

Tommy Eichenberg was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year on Tuesday and made the first-team defense along with end J.T. Tuimolau and cornerback Denzel Burke.