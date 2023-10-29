Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. joins WR Cris Carter on exclusive list in Wisconsin win
Few, if any, players were as important as Marvin Harrison Jr. in helping Ohio State leave Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium with a victory on Saturday.
In the process of helping his team stay undefeated, the star wide receiver made a little bit of history, too. With his six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 24-10 win against the Badgers, Harrison became just the second Ohio State player ever with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in four consecutive games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
On that exclusive list, Harrison joins Cris Carter, who had five such games in a row in 1986.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had 6 catches for 123 yds and TD in Ohio State's 24-10 win at Wisconsin.
He is the 2nd player in OSU history with 100 rec yds and a rec TD in at least 4 consecutive games, joining Cris Carter, who had a streak of 5 such games in 1986. pic.twitter.com/YOhdjbgOdC
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2023
Since a disappointing two-catch, 18-yard outing in the Buckeyes’ season-opening win against Indiana, Harrison has looked every bit the part of the player who was widely hailed as college football’s best wide receiver entering the 2023 season.
The 6-4 junior has had at least 105 receiving yards in six of Ohio State’s past seven games. Over the most recent four-game stretch, he has 31 catches for 553 yards — an average of 17.8 yards per reception — and five touchdowns. In Saturday’s victory against the Badgers, his second touchdown broke a 10-10 tie with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Harrison’s performances have done more than just help his team win. In recent weeks, he has emerged as a strong Heisman Trophy contender, based on both betting odds and the words of his teammates.
