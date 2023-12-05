Will Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. earn top receiver award? How 2023 Biletnikoff finalists stack up

At the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the only wide receiver left standing.

The Ohio State junior wide receiver was named one of four finalists for college football's most prestigious award Monday along with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

But that is not the only national award Harrison is up for in 2023.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) toward the end zone during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the University of Michigan.

After being named as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Harrison is a finalist for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award, given to the top wide receiver in college football.

Harrison is a finalist along with LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze.

How has Harrison's 2023 season compared to Nabers and Odunze? Here is how his statistics look head-to-head.

How does Marvin Harrison Jr. compare to the other Biletnikoff Award finalists?

Harrison led the Buckeyes with 67 catches for 1,211 receiving yards in 2023, finishing with 14 touchdown receptions and one touchdown rush.

Harrison had eight 100-yard games for the Buckeyes including three games against Youngstown State, Maryland and Penn State where he had at least 160 receiving yards. Harrison also had four multi-touchdown games, including a three-touchdown performance against Michigan State.

Harrison is the only receiver in Ohio State history to have two 1,000-yard seasons.

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Nabers not only leads LSU, but college football with 1,546 receiving yards — 118 more than any receiver in the country. All but three of Nabers' games have finished with at least 100 yards, while he recorded 239 yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State. Nabers also has 15 touchdowns.

Odunze has the second-most receiving yards in college football, leading Washington with 1,428 yards on 81 catches. He also has 14 touchdowns.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs in a touchdown in front of Washington State defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game ,Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Odunze had nine 100-yard performances in 2023, including a 180-yard game against Michigan State.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Marvin Harrison Jr. stats compared to 2023 Biletnikoff Award finalists