Ohio State's Kyle McCord says WR Marvin Harrison Jr. should be in mix for Heisman Trophy

After a spectacular performance from Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against Penn State, quarterback Kyle McCord sang his praises postgame — and lobbied for him to be in Heisman Trophy conversation.

Said McCord after the 20-12 victory over the Nittany Lionson Saturday (via Whitney Harding of NBC4 in Columbus):

"If it's truly the award for the best player in college football," McCord said, "I don't see how he's not in the mix."

Harrison certainly made a case on Saturday as he put on an offensive clinic in the Buckeyes' win. The presumed top receiver of the 2024 NFL Draft racked up a career-high 11 receptions for 162 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Ohio State's first drive foreshadowed the day Harrison would have, as McCord connected with the Philadelphia native for three catches and three first downs.

But can Marvin Harrison Jr. become just the fourth wide receiver to win the distinguished Heisman Trophy?

While Harrison is certainly in the discussion, he must continue to lead the Buckeyes to wins and provide a steadying presence for an Ohio State offense that struggled through much of the matchup against Penn State.

Marvin Harrison Jr. stats vs. Penn State

The junior wide receiver was the deciding factor between two teams that boasted elite defenses in the Week 8 game. Harrison amounted a career-high 11 receptions for 162 yards, one yard shy of his season-high 163 receiving yards against Maryland in Week 6.

On a third-and-11 with just over four minutes left and the Buckeyes clinging to a seven-point lead, Harrison caught the ball on a crossing route and avoided defenders as he ran towards the left pylon untouched, sealing the win for the undefeated Buckeyes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2023 stats

Through seven games, the Heisman candidate has amassed 42 catches for 767 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Harrison averages 18.2 yards per catch, and is undeniably McCord's go-to option when the pocket collapses.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Heisman Trophy odds

Heading into the Penn State matchup, Harrison's Heisman odds were as long as +8000, per BetMGM. After his illustrious performance in Week 8, Harrison is now listed at +5000 to win the Heisman Trophy, behind Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, all listed at +3000, per BetMGM.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. currently is the favorite to win the Heisman after eight weeks of college football, listed at -145 on BetMGM.

Has a receiver ever won the Heisman Trophy?

Only three wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy. Tim Brown (1987), Desmond Howard (1991), and DeVonta Smith (2020) all came away with the prestigious award after impressive, record-setting seasons. Of those three, Smith was the only player to do so primarily through his role as a receiver, though he did also have a punt return vs. Arkansas the year he won.

The Heisman, awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player in college football, has tended to be more of a quarterback award in recent years. Running backs are more sparse, and defensive players and linemen are only historical reminders that the award could go to someone other than an offensive skill player.

Wide receivers, while integral to a team's success, have not received the same level of recognition in Heisman voting, although a few more performances like today's from Harrison could bump his name higher into contention for the trophy.

