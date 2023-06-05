Ohio State's James Laurinaitis, Chris Ward again on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis and Buckeye offensive lineman Chris Ward are among 78 Football Bowl Division players on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

The inductees will be announced early next year with formal induction on Dec. 10, 2024 in Atlanta.

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis, now on the Buckeyes' coaching staff, is on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Laurinaitis, who joined the OSU coaching staff earlier this year, was a three-time first-team All-American from 2006-08, including a unanimous selection in 2007. He was twice the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead the Buckeyes to four conference titles and back-to-back appearances in the BCS national championship game.

Laurinaitis is on the ballot for the fifth straight year.

Ward was a two-time first-team All-American, including unanimously in 1977. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped OSU to at least a share of four conference championships. In 1975, he blocked for Archie Griffin to help the running back become the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

Ward is on the ballot for the sixth time.

Three others with Ohio ties are on the ballot. Neil Ringers, a defensive end for Ohio Wesleyan, is on the ballot for lower-division players. Ringers was a first-team All-American in 1990 and set the school record in career sacks with 54 and tackles for losses with 92. Ohio Wesleyan led the nation in run defense in 1990, allowing only 18 yards per game.

In the coaches category, Frank Solich and Mark Dantonio are among nine on the ballot. Solich, who coached at Ohio University from 2005-2020 after serving as Nebraska’s coach, is the winningest coach in Mid-American Conference history with 115 victories. At Nebraska, Solich led the Cornhuskers to the BCS title game for the 2001 season.

Dantonio was nominated for his success as coach at Michigan State and Cincinnati. Before that, the Zanesville native was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator when the Buckeyes won the 2002 national championship under Jim Tressel.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Laurinaitis, Ward make College Football Hall of Fame ballot again