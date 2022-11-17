Ohio State's football stadium has turf at center of an NFL controversy

Ohio Stadium's newly installed turf is something the NFL Players Association is trying to ban.

NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter called for the ban and replacement of all NFL fields using slit film turf, including Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ohio State installed slit film turf in June.

Tretter said slit film fields have statistically higher rates of in-game injuries compared to all other surfaces when it comes to non-contact injuries, missed-time injuries, lower-extremity injuries and foot and ankle injuries.

Ohio State has seen a few of its star players sidelined this year.

TreVeyon Henderson, for instance, was Ohio State's leading rusher this season before he left Ohio State's Week 3 win over Toledo with an apparent injury. He has been in and out of the lineup ever since.

After recording 147 rushing yards on 15 carries in the first half against Indiana, running back Miyan Williams was taken to the locker room on a stretcher, and when he returned to the sidelines, was on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out after hurting his hamstring in the opener against Notre Dame. It is unknown when or if he will return to the Buckeyes this season.

When was Ohio Stadium's turf replaced?

Ohio Stadium’s turf was replaced in June with 85,555 square feet of “Shaw’s Momentum Pro” turf by the Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf that utilizes slit film technology to maintain a “sturdy, steady and reliable playing surface for athletes to consistently play in peak conditions.”

Slit film is one of three different types of turf, along with monofilament and dual fiber.

Ohio Stadium’s newly installed turf was also installed on Ohio State’s practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

While Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was unaware of the NFL Players Association’s effort, OSU spokesman Jerry Emig said the athletic department has had discussions about the newly installed field at Ohio Stadium. However, those discussions have not involved replacing the turf.

Emig also said the athletic department checks the turf fields for safety twice a year.

The Motz Group did not respond to a request for comment.

The Bengals and Colts are two of seven NFL teams that utilize slit-film turf along with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

NFL players, such as former Ohio State and San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, have advocated for changes on social media using the hashtag "#saferfields".

One former NFL player is particularly adamant about it.

"It needs to change immediately," Amazon analyst and NFLPA vice president Richard Sherman said. "The league champions player safety. And when there's clear evidence of a playing surface being dangerous - there's nine more serious injuries on this surface than even other turfs - like, you need to change it now. You get on it immediately. There has been 15-18 more injuries just this season. So that data that they compiled hasn't included this season. … As a player, there's no reason for that kind of risk. These are outdoor stadiums. … They can change that. The indoor stadiums - cool, there's an argument there. But when you can change the surface, it should be grass. … Player safety is nonnegotiable."

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said in a statement there was “no difference” between the number of injuries on grass compared to artificial surfaces.

“While slit-film surfaces, one type of synthetic material, have 2-3 more injuries per year, most of them are ankle sprains — a low-burden injury — whereas slit film also sees a lower rate of fewer high-burden ACL injuries compared to other synthetic fields,” Miller said. “As a result, the league and NFLPA’s joint experts did not recommend any changes to surfaces at the meeting but agreed more study is needed.”

Ohio State players had rave reviews for new Ohio Stadium turf

Heading into 2022, Henderson, who has battled injuries throughout the season and was seen wearing a walking boot on the sideline during the Buckeyes' win against Indiana, said the newly installed turf was "way better" and said he used to roll his ankle "out of nowhere" on the old surface.

“It's softer," Henderson said. "A lot of the turf last year was very hard. It's safer and we're able to cut better.”

Smith-Njigba, who has played in only three games due to a hamstring injury, also praised the new playing surface.

“It looks good, and it feels good,” he said. “I’m more confident in my cuts. We were slipping a little bit last year, but (now there’s) more confidence.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's football stadium has turf at center of NFL controversy