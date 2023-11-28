Ohio State's Eichenberg, Tuimoloau and Burke earn first-team All-Big Ten defense honors

Tommy Eichenberg was named the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the Year and was joined on the conference’s first-team all-defense by defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and cornerback Denzel Burke. Honorees were voted on by the league’s coaches and selected media.

Eichenberg, one of Ohio State’s three captains, leads the Buckeyes with 40 tackles despite missing two games due to an arm injury. The senior has 2½ tackles for loss, including a sack.

Ohio State linebacker and the team's leading tackler with 40 stops, Tommy Eichenberg (35) leads the Buckeyes on to the field before a 37-3 win over Minnesota.

Eichenberg is considered the team’s defensive leader despite being quiet by nature.

“Tommy's one of the dudes that lives in in the facility,” safety Lathan Ransom said in October. “He’s super smart. The whole defense follows and listens to what Tommy has to say. We believe in what he does so it's nice to have to have a quarterback back there.”

Tuimoloau, a junior, has 34 tackles, six for losses, including four sacks. He also leads the team with five quarterback hurries.

Burke bounced back from an injury-plagued sophomore season to become a lockdown cornerback this season. He leads the team with nine pass breakups despite opposing quarterbacks seldom throwing his way. He has one interception and a forced fumble.

Three Buckeyes made the All-Big Ten second team – defensive end Jack Sawyer, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and kicker Jayden Fielding.

Linebacker Steele Chambers, safety Josh Proctor and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. were named third-team All-Big Ten.

Ransom, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, safety Sonny Styles and defensive tackle Ty Hamilton were named honorable mention.

The Big Ten will announce honors for offensive players Wednesday.

