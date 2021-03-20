Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shares threats, vulgar insults received after Oral Roberts loss

WEST LAYFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell has posted screenshots of vulgar messages and threats he has received following Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts.

In the 75-72 overtime loss, Liddell scored a team-high 23 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Hours later, he tweeted a series of screenshots showing abusive and vulgar comments directed at him.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the authorities will be involved.

Since Liddell posted to Twitter late Saturday night, current and former Buckeyes as well as figures from in and out of the sports world and beyond have voiced their support.

I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition!



I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021

This article originally appeared on Buckeye Xtra: Ohio State player gets death threats after upset loss vs. Oral Roberts