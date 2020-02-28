Ohio State's Chris Holtmann and Maryland's Mark Turgeon are now possibly feuding over tip times

If you haven't heard already, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon is tired of the Big Ten scheduling late tip times for his Terrapins. Other coaches in the conference have certainly heard and one spoke his mind about it.

After barely squeaking by Minnesota on Wednesday, Turgeon made it a point in his postgame interview to speak his mind on a 9:00 pm ET (8:00 pm local) tip.

"Here's the deal. My goal is to be in my driveway before 4:30. We played a 9:00 game in Minnesota on a weeknight. It makes no sense," Turgeon told Big Ten Network.

Apparently Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann took issue with that remark. Just a day later he was very poignant on the issue.

"It was great having a 9:00 pm tip. We could get in here early and it was great having a 9:00 pm tip," Holtmann said in his opening statement after a 21-point win over Nebraska.

Holtmann didn't directly call out Turgeon, but it would be hard to stretch that to a coincidence.

Now, Turgeon was the first to admit that he might have let the emotion of the moment consume him (the final minute of regulation lasted 16 minutes of real-time in a thrilling buzzer-beating win). He also had just learned that their team plane was having issues, which would delay their arrival back in College Park.

"I want to apologize to the Big Ten," Turgeon said postgame. "I made a comment about, 'I just want to be in my driveway by 4:30. We shouldn't have played this game.' Apologize to the Big Ten. Whatever you throw at us, I love being in the Big Ten, it's a great league.

"All the leadership. So I apologize for that. We'll get home eventually. We've got plane problems. So me popping off probably caused the plane problems. So we'll get home sometime. Sorry."

Back to Holtmann though. It is also not the first time that Holtmann has had some pointed comments for the Maryland coach.

The day following Ohio State's upset win over the Terps on Sunday, Holtmann took a moment out of his media availability to make an issue of Turgeon calling Buckeye center Kaleb Wesson a "bully." He did though continuously reaffirm his respect for the coach.

Chris Holtmann brings up Mark Turgeon's comments on Kaleb Wesson to end his press conference: "I continue to take issue with the way he characterized Kaleb's play. I think it's inappropriate. I've never seen this much conversation after a loss." pic.twitter.com/FnUQViN9u2 — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) February 26, 2020

"I think it's inappropriate. I've never seen this much conversation after a loss," Holtmann said. "Those comments afterwards were quite honestly a little bit out of place."

All signs are now pointing to Holtmann not being really fond of Turgeon. Or it could be merely of coaches posturing themselves to their fans and the conference. You can be the judge.

