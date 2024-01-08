Ohio State's Chris Holtmann addresses Indiana loss, Roddy Gayle and more on radio show

Two days removed from a 71-65 loss at Indiana on Saturday night, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann held his weekly radio show Monday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Buckeyes to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Ohio State will host Wisconsin, which was No. 21 in last week’s Associated Press poll, on Wednesday night at Value City Arena. The Badgers have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 games with the lone loss a 98-73 defeat at Arizona on Dec. 9.

From there, the Buckeyes will go to Michigan on Jan. 15 for a noon game played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Before all that, though, Holtmann addressed the Indiana loss, a few key players from the game and more.

In case you couldn't listen, here are the highlights.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

Rough shooting aside, Buckeyes working on turnover issues

Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bruce Thornton, Ohio State’s two primary guards, combined to go 7 for 34 from the floor against the Hoosiers and miss all 12 of their 3-point attempts. While that was a primary contributing factor to the loss, Holtmann pointed to the five turnovers from both Gayle and Jamison Battle as being especially critical.

“I have maybe less issue with (their shooting numbers),” he said. “The five turnovers by Jamison and by Roddy are the ones we’ve got to do a better job with that.”

Gayle’s performance was reminiscent of a preseason, closed scrimmage against Clemson, Holtmann said.

“Inefficient, turned it over a lot, didn’t play in crowds well,” he said. “He’s got to grow, but sometimes we forget because those guys played so well early that they’re sophomores. Last year, he was back-end of the scouting report. Now he’s getting a different level of defense. I’m really confident in the kid’s ability to grow and learn from these experiences because of who he is as a kid and how I believe in him as a player.”

Holtmann said there was one play where Thornton could’ve made one more pass to Battle but otherwise the point guard distributed the ball well.

“He didn’t turn it over,” he said. “He just missed some shots he’s normally going to make. There were a couple times he had to move it and he didn’t. I thought Bruce played pretty well outside of missing some shots.”

As a team, Holtmann said most of Ohio State’s looks from 3 were good ones.

“There were some where I thought we could’ve driven the ball when they were scrambling in rebounding situations,” he said. “We could’ve attacked the paint a little better. Then there were some paint-touch 3s from good shooters that we just missed. It was a combination of both, but certainly some looks we missed that for the bulk of the season we had made. We did not make them in this particular game.”

Indiana took away Ohio State’s late-game action

Down four points in the final minute, the Buckeyes ran a play to get Jamison Battle a 3-pointer in the corner. It worked at Penn State, Holtmann said, but in this case the Hoosiers snuffed it out.

“They did a good job reading that action,” he said. “We’ll have to counter it. They had it covered well. You’re going to see that some, where teams will know your actions and you’re going to have to play basketball. If they take this away, now we’ve got to do something else.”

The point was rendered moot when Battle caught the ball while standing with his foot on the baseline for a turnover. Holtmann said that had he caught the ball in bounds, he would’ve wanted Battle to either drive for a two or kick the ball out to a teammate.

Zed Key’s offense impactful, but defense an issue

Ohio State’s most-tenured player scored in double figures at Indiana and hit a 3-pointer, but Holtmann said the Buckeyes needed more defense from the fourth-year center.

“He can have a hard time guarding guys on the perimeter or once there’s movement,” Holtmann said. “His defense in general, we’ve challenged him has to get better. He’s an outstanding offensive rebounder but we need more from him defensively. He’s got to be able to guard bigger guys and be more physical and have more attention to details. That’s what we’ve challenged him with. From your older guys, we have an expectation they’re going to be as detailed as they need to be on that end.”

The 3-pointer was only Key’s second of the year, and Holtmann said they want him shooting a few more as the year progresses.

“One Zed gets his feet set, he’s accurate from 3,” he said. “We’ve encouraged him as we get into league play to be aggressive on that end with time and space 3s. Don’t rush them. We’re encouraging him to do that more. I was glad to see him shoot it with confidence.”

Jan 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) fights for the rebound against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during their game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Value City Arena.

Scotty Middleton provided offensive spark at Indiana

While Gayle and Thornton were struggling with their shot, freshman Scotty Middleton had 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting. He entered the game having gone 2 for 19 from the floor in his prior four games.

“I thought some of those games where he wasn’t efficient offensively he was forcing the issue too much,” Holtmann said. “Play to your strengths. He’s got to continue to do that. You’ve got to be patient. Be aggressive when it’s time and compete on both ends. He did that really well at Indiana. His minutes were outstanding. He was highly efficient. Outside of his turnover where he shuffled his feet, he played an outstanding game for us.

“You can really trust his ability to follow the game plan, the scouting report, to be committed (on defense). He’s got good length. He cares defensively. That’s why he’s played the most as a freshman.”

Felix Okpara pulls down career-high 15 rebounds

Ohio State’s sophomore center also had five blocked shots in one of his most impactful games of his career.

“He was terrific really the whole game,” Holtmann said. “His defense, his length, his activity was outstanding. He just stuck out to me in terms of his presence in the game. We were so much better when he was on the floor. His length, his activity provides so much, especially when you’re going against the length of that front line. As we get into league games, Felix is going to be really important for us.”

He also played alongside Key for the most significant amount of time this season, a development Holtmann said was matchup-based.

Taison Chatman makes Big Ten debut

When Thornton went out with a second foul during the first half, Holtmann turned to freshman guard Taison Chatman to help fill some of his absence. He played 2:50 and had one turnover with no other statistics in the loss, but Holtmann said it’s been a positive development to see Chatman get back into a somewhat consistent practice rhythm after missing time due to a preseason injury and surgery and then an in-season, separate injury.

“It was great to see him out there,” he said. “He’s been able to put together a couple healthy practices, which is really good. He’s had a tough go of it with injuries. He’s back to being healthy now. We just want to continue to see him practice and look forward to seeing that and him remaining healthy.

“He’s missed a lot of practice time. For a young man who’s new to the system and college basketball, it’s a hard adjustment. He’s picking up on some things because he’s a fast learner.”

Devin Royal’s status to be determined for Wisconsin

The Buckeyes were without freshman forward Devin Royal at Indiana, and Holtmann said he’s not sure what his status will be against the Badgers.

“Flu,” Holtmann said. “We’ll see how he feels moving into Wednesday against this really good Wisconsin team. He had the flu. He’s on the mend.”

What does Chris Holtmann do when shots by his primary scorers aren’t falling?

“I pray on the bench, a lot,” he said with a laugh. “I quietly pray that maybe one of these open looks will go in. There were a couple opportunities that you look at where when they were in scramble mode we should’ve driven the ball and maybe created an easier look. They were flying at us. There was a one-more we missed.

“Roddy had a tremendous drive in the second half, kicked it to Bruce, clean look. He might’ve had a one-more to Jamison. I don’t take issue to those. the offensive rebounds, we could’ve attacked the rim more.”

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: On radio, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann addresses Indiana loss, more