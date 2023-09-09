What is Ohio State's ceiling in 2023? Urban Meyer said 'we'll find out in South Bend'

When Chris Fallica watched Ohio State's season-opening win against Indiana, he was reminded of one of Urban Meyer's Buckeye teams.

"It reminded me a little bit of 2014 when Braxton Miller got hurt before the year, J.T. Barrett was a first-time starter, struggled in the opener against Navy, lost to Virginia Tech, and then, suddenly, the offense came together, one fire, and had a special year," Fallica, an analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" said Saturday.

"I'm not saying they will necessarily lose to Notre Dame in a couple weeks or win a national title. But there's still an offense with a very high ceiling."

To Meyer, Ohio State's season starts in Week 4 against Notre Dame, even though he sees potential from the Buckeyes already.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

"They have four tailbacks. They have a receiver room filled with NFL prospects," Meyer said on "Big Noon Kickoff." They will figure this thing out. In two weeks, we'll find out in South Bend.

Ohio State recorded 380 yards of offense and two touchdowns against Indiana in Week 1, beating Indiana 23-3 in its season opener.

The Buckeyes will take on Youngstown State Saturday in their home opener.

