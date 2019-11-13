Ohio State’s Young to miss 1 more game for NCAA violation FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday.

That means the preseason All-American will miss Saturday's game against Rutgers and be back for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.

No. 3 Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a ''family friend.''

Young explained his ''mistake'' in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.

Ohio State had sought immediate reinstatement.

